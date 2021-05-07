Northern Ireland duo pick up monthly awards after helping Hull secure Championship promotion

As Hull City celebrated promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking in April there was another reason for smiles at the KCOM Stadium.

Northern Irish duo Grant McCann and Josh Magennis have been named League One Manager and Player of the Month for April.

The Tigers won five of their six games in April, drawing the other 2-2 at home to Sunderland with Magennis scoring a brace against the Black Cats.

Magennis has had the best goal scoring season of his career, scoring 18 goals in the league campaign as the Tigers clinched promotion in a 2-1 win away at Lincoln City, a game that he scored in.

Hull secured the title against Wigan Athletic last weekend with a 3-1 win after goals from Keane Lewis-Potter, George Honeyman and the red hot Magennis.

McCann was also named Manager of the Year in League One at the EFL Awards last week, and on winning Manager of the Month he told the club's website: "It's all about the team. We all chipped in last month and it was a good month for us with five wins and a draw. It’s been a monumental effort from everyone to get us where we are.

"We've been consistent in our performances over the last two or three months. That’s coincided with good results, particularly the game away at Lincoln, which was a tough game but we came back to win and get promoted.

Grant McCann begins the celebrations after guiding Hull City to promotion.

"We're absolutely delighted with how the season has panned out; it’s been a huge team effort."

Magennis, who has also been awarded the PFA Community Champion award for 2020/21, went on to add about his Player of the Month accolade: "I'm over the moon. First and foremost, you want to get promoted and win the league, but to hit form at such a vital time for us all was absolutely brilliant.

"It’s the stuff you dream of – scoring goals, scoring winners and winning promotion. It’s one of the best runs I've had; I just felt confident and I knew the team would create chances for me.

"I'm very proud of not only myself but the team because I would be nowhere without them, and for the gaffer for trusting me. It’s a proud moment for me and we got promoted, so I’m happy."

McCann also went on to heap praise on Magennis, saying: "Josh has been outstanding all season from the turn of the year, his return has been unbelievable and he’s getting better and better.

"For him to get six in six in April, at such a crucial time of the season, was huge for us. We’re delighted for him."

Hull City round off their season away at playoff chasing Charlton Athletic on Sunday afternoon.