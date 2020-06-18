Northern Ireland footballer compensated following leg break tackle

A footballer has won compensation after his leg was broken in a tackle with a player who should have already been sent off, a solicitor in Northern Ireland has said.

The player sued after suffering a broken leg in a game as he was slide-tackled by an opponent.

Sinead Toal, a senior solicitor at JMK Solicitors who have offices in Newry and Belfast, said she helped the client win compensation after arguing that the player should have been sent off before the incident.

She said: "Our client advised that this other player had been subject to a yellow card during the first half of the game.

"During the second half, the fiery footballer was involved in a further dangerous tackle resulting in another yellow card.

"However, as the number on his shirt had been changed at half-time, the referee failed to pick up the fact that this player had now committed two yellow card offences and therefore should have been sent off."

The third tackle then occurred, causing injury to the client, who has not been identified.

Ms Toal added: "We obtained medical evidence on behalf of our client and promptly issued court proceedings."

However, while it looked initially as if the case would be defended, the claim was then settled for "substantial" compensation.

She added: "Our client was delighted with this outcome.

"At JMK Solicitors, we are committed to representing clients who suffer personal injury through no fault of their own, and aim to achieve the best possible outcome in our cases."