Northern Ireland international Conor McLaughlin announces retirement from football ‘due to injury’

Northern Ireland international Conor McLaughlin has announced on Thursday he is retiring from the game “due to injury”.

The defender, who is capped 43 times for the national side, explained the last 18 months have been an “extremely difficult time”.

Last month, McLaughlin told the Sunday Life he was ready to quit football after a miserable time at Preston during the start of his career and talked about being set to return to education, before reigniting his love for the game at Fleetwood Town.

The 30-year-old right-back who was born in west Belfast said he thanked “everyone who has helped me along the way”.

"Unfortunately after 12 years as a professional footballer I’ve been medically retired due to injury,” he wrote on social media.

“The last 18 months or so has been an extremely difficult time, both physically and mentally.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"I’ve been lucky to have the time I've had in the game and thankful for every club that provided me with an opportunity.

"I’d like to thank everyone who has helped me along the way. My family, who have been there through the good times and bad moved all around the country and sacrificed a lot for me.

"I’ve met some amazing people through football and made some unbelievable memories. Looking forward to spending more time with my family now and seeing what life has in store next. Could be an announcement soon. Cheers Conor.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The footballer then followed up the post with a clip of his career highlights which he captioned with the post: “It’ wasn’t all bad.”

McLaughlin had spells at Shrewsbury Town, Millwall and Sunderland throughout his club career, with his time at Fleetwood Town between 2012 and 2017 representing the high point.

However, many will remember the player for his remarkable performances in the green of Northern Ireland, after making a startling rise from football league player to stepping out against Poland in the national team’s opening fixture of Euro 2016.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Brother Ryan, who was also capped five times for the national side himself, responded by posting: “Getting to live the dream is incredible but getting to do it with the bro @ConorMcL_2 is even better. what a career you’ve had which us as a family are so proud of. Congratulations bro and enjoy retirement.”