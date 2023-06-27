Northern Ireland international Paul Smyth rejoins his old club

Former Linfield star Paul Smyth has returned to Queen’s Park Rangers, agreeing a three-year deal at Loftus Road following the expiry of his contract with Leyton Orient.

Smyth joined QPR from the Blues in 2019, before moving to Orient in 2021. Last term, he netted ten goals in 38 league appearances for the Os as the London club win promotion to League One.

A delighted Smyth said: “It genuinely feels like I have been out on loan for two years.

“I had a brilliant season with Leyton Orient and the interest was there with QPR and I just had to get it done. I want to give it a chance again in the Championship. I couldn’t turn it down.

“I have been here before, I know what it’s like and I have a point to prove to myself. I want to show what I can do.”

During his first spell with the Rs, Smyth spent time on loan at Accrington Stanley, Wycombe Wanderers and Charlton Athletic.

During his stint with Wycombe, he played under Gareth Ainsworth who is now the QPR manager.

“The gaffer trusted me at Wycombe, he gave me that opportunity to flourish and to be myself. That’s what I did while I was there, so with him being here it was a no brainer.

“I know what he’s like and how he wants to play, and that fits me to a tee.

“I will do my best for the team and the badge, I just want to get people off their seats and that’s my plan this year.”

Ainsworth added: “I am really pleased. Paul was one of the outstanding talents in League Two last season. He was a big reason why Orient won the league and why they were so potent going forward.

“When he left Wycombe there was still development work to do and now I believe he’s getting close to the finished article which is one heck of an attacking talent.

“He’s quick, gets crosses in, makes things happen, and he’s multi-positional too, which is a big advantage for us.

“I think he’s at home on that right-hand side where he’s getting at fullbacks, getting crosses in, and chipping in with goals but equally he can do that on the left and I know from our time together at Wycombe that he can play down the middle as well.”

So far, Smyth has been capped three times for Northern Ireland, scoring a memorable goal against South Korea in 2018.