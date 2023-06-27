Northern Ireland international signs for Shrewsbury Town

The midfielder, who has one Northern Ireland cap, has agreed a two-year deal at The Croud Meadow.

Winchester impressed in 43 appearances for Town last year after initially joining on loan from Sunderland.

Town boss Matt Taylor said: “First of all Carl has got excellent experience, he had a move to a really big club in Sunderland and played very well there.

“Shrewsbury were fortunate to get him on loan last season and he was a player that stood out for me because of his energy, his physicality and his ability.

“He is a front-footed midfield player who I believe Shrewsbury fans haven’t seen the best of yet so I’m really excited to work with him.

“He can run, he’s in great shape and he ticks those boxes in terms of being a good person as well as a good player.

“Technically, he is someone who always affects the game in a positive way and – in my opinion – we can get Carl making a bigger impact in the final third.

“I’m really pleased to get this deal done and that Carl has become my first signing.”

In the Irish Premiership, Carrick Rangers have confirmed the departures of attacking players Jamal Dupree and James McLaughlin.