Northern Ireland legend Brunt returns to former club West Brom after agreeing to become Academy coach

Former Northern Ireland international Chris Brunt has taken his first steps into coaching after agreeing to return to former club West Brom as a coach in their Academy.

The 36-year-old, who played 421 times for the Baggies as a player and was club captain for several years, will become a coach at underage level, where he will assist Under-23s boss Deon Burton.

The hope for Brunt is that he can follow in the footsteps of James Morrison and Boaz Myhill, two former team-mates at the Hawthorns who similarly began their coaching careers with the Albion Academy.

Morrison is now a first-team coach with the Premier League club, while Myhill is goalkeeping coach, and Brunt will surely believe that he too can use this role as a launchpad to bigger and better things.

The decision to join the West Brom Academy was not a tough one for Brunt, who revealed that talks over this role began as soon as his stay with Bristol City came to an end, and the former winger admitted he was overjoyed to return to the Hawthorns.

"I’m delighted to be able to begin coaching at the club I have called home for so many years of my playing career. I’m grateful to the club, in particular (West Brom sporting and technical director) Luke Dowling, for making this opportunity available to me," said Brunt.

“We began discussing this role at the start of the year when injury had ended my time with Bristol City and I’m looking forward to a new challenge. I hope I will be able to pass on my experiences to younger players making their way in the game."

Dowling added: "In recent years we have recruited James Morrison and Boaz Myhill as coaches and their experience of what it takes to be a professional footballer at the highest level has been invaluable to our younger players.

"For Boaz and James it was important for them to test the water to see if coaching was for them and we’re delighted with the progress they have made in a relatively short period.

"This is a similar opportunity for Chris to ensure coaching is the next step for him and we’re confident his wealth of knowledge of this football club, in particular, will benefit both parties as he makes the transition from player to coach.

"In Chris we have a professional who himself played academy football and he knows what it takes to play at the highest level. We are delighted to have him on board and we look forward to seeing him develop as a coach."