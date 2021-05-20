Northern Ireland legend Gregg may get lasting memorial

Legend: Harry Gregg was a hero for Man United, both on and off the pitch. Credit: Pacemaker

Plans for a lasting tribute to the late, great Manchester United goalkeeper Harry Gregg have been revealed to a council.

Coleraine man Gregg, who died last year, was known as the hero of the 1958 Munich air disaster, after he pulled passengers from the burning wreckage of a plane that claimed the lives of 23 people, including eight of his teammates, as they returned from a European Cup match against Red Star Belgrade.

The Harry Gregg Foundation Legacy Group made a presentation to members of Causeway Coast & Glens Council Leisure and Development Committee detailing their plans for an exciting “first of its kind in Northern Ireland” project.

They want to establish a Coleraine Youth Sport Zone, providing world class facilities under one roof.

Members were informed that Youth Sport Zones in England currently operating can cost around £1m per year to run, with £600,000 coming from local businesses.

The group has requested £50,000 funding from the council to cover the cost of a feasibility study.

While mostly supportive, the council has asked for a paper to be brought back with a feasibility study on investing in the project.

DUP MLA Maurice Bradley, a member of the group, told councillors: “We are a committee who have a goal of achieving a lasting legacy in the name of Harry Gregg, a giant in the game of football with Manchester United and a hero to hordes of United fans across the globe.”

Liam McStravick, who gave the presentation, said: “Since the passing of Harry in February 2020, there has been an ongoing discussion about what we could do to provide a testimony to Harry’s life as a footballer at United, as a survivor of the Munich air disaster and for someone who played for Northern Ireland in the 1958 World Cup.

“There was a broad sense that Harry wouldn’t have wanted a statue, that he would have wanted something that was living and breathing and from having discussions there was a sense that we would want to do something even bigger than football and over the months we looked at what options we could bring together for Harry Gregg.”

The committee will discuss the issue further next month.