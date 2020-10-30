Northern Ireland star Magill eyeing a birthday silver lining by helping Everton net FA Cup glory

When you think of an FA Cup final, you naturally imagine a bright spring afternoon, a packed Wembley Stadium and a carnival atmosphere.

May sunshine is long since past but, six months on from its scheduled date, the silverware is still shimmering and, although there will be no fans to cheer whoever lifts the trophy, Northern Ireland star Simone Magill won't let that take the shine off the occasion as she prepares to step onto the big stage.

The Magherafelt-born striker helped to fire Everton Women to the Women's FA Cup final when she scored the first goal in 3-0 their semi-final victory over Birmingham City Women, setting up what is potentially going to be a very happy birthday as she turns 26-years-old on Sunday - the same day as the final against holders Manchester City Women.

Celebrations are on the back burner for now. The hope being that the final whistle will be the signal for the party to get started, with a cup winner's medal being the icing on the cake.

"The final is on my birthday so it'll be a birthday I will never forget - that's the plan anyway," says Magill.

Northern Ireland ace Simone Magill is back in the squad for their friendly against England

"I will have to put the celebrations on hold in the hope that that night will be one of the best birthdays I will ever have.

"We just have to get the business done first and then we can think about that."

This will be the second Women's FA Cup final of Magill's career. She was a raw 19-year-old when thrown on in the latter stages of the 2014 decider against Arsenal Women, but couldn't prevent the Toffees from falling to a 2-0 defeat.

"It was my first season at Everton. I had just come over and we reached the final, it was at MK Dons stadium then," she recalls.

"There was quite a big crowd and it was my first exposure to such a big crowd. I came on for 20 minutes at the end and it was a great experience for me having just come over and I was only 19 at the time.

"To be involved was fantastic because only a year before that I was sitting at home watching the final on television.

"While it was nice, we didn't win that day and hopefully it's a different story this time around."

This time it will be all her family back in Magherafelt who will be in front of their televisions sets rather than boarding flights to experience the big day.

Coronavirus restrictions mean that the match will be played behind closed doors.

While she would love to be running out to packed stands with her nearest and dearest there to cheer her on, Magill has never forgotten her roots and having no fans at the games these days just takes her back to when she took her first steps towards a professional career, having been the first Northern Ireland women to ever sign a full-time contract.

Playing at Wembley will still stir the juices too, with the significance of the venue not lost on Magill, although her focus isn't on the circumstances and surroundings, but on winning the cup.

"It'll be a bit surreal," she admits.

"I grew up playing at the Mid Ulster Sports Arena in Cookstown, so to set foot on Wembley will be one of the most surreal moments in my career probably.

"Albeit it won't be packed with fans, but even just to be there and play on that pitch will be a fantastic feeling.

"Not to take anything away from the game, it would be fantastic if all of our friends, families and the fans could be there to share the moment with us but, just given the current times, it's like every game at the minute and is behind closed doors.

"As unfortunate as it is, it is still a massive game and a massive achievement for the club, so I think that's just how we have to view it, as the game and the nature of the game.

"It's one of those things, it's gutting for them because they would want to be there and take in the moment with us. Playing at Wembley, it is a once in a lifetime opportunity and it would be great to share that with your family.

"I think everyone is in the same boat, it's just one of those things that we are going to have to accept. It's on television so at least it can be watched and shared that way.

"I think everybody will be glued to it that day. I think literally all of Magherafelt will be watching it."

After the 2019-20 Women's Super League was cancelled in the spring, Magill feared that her Women's FA Cup hopes could be crushed as well.

Everton had reached the quarter-finals with a win over Bristol City Women and were preparing for their last-eight tie with Chelsea Women when all football across the UK was suspended 48 hours before the game was due to take place.

The dream was kept alive when the Football Association announced in July that the competition would be played to its conclusion. That sparked conversations at the Everton Women's training ground, with the target of cup success being set by a squad that was bolstered by new arrivals during the summer.

After upsetting Chelsea, showing great character to respond after going behind just five minutes in against the 2018 winners and 2020 league champions, there was little time to think about what lay ahead, with the semi-final just four days later.

Magill describes the feeling of scoring a goal that helped set up the trip to Wembley as 'a real buzz' but she knows it will be nothing compared to lifting the cup.

"When we found out that we were going to finish this FA Cup, it was fantastic for us because we had got so far," she says.

"When we were going into the semi-final, we were thinking we're only one game away from Wembley.

"It was a great feeling to score in that game. That game was such a real buzz because we knew we were going to Wembley and to contribute and score the goal was a fantastic feeling.

"Getting to the final is a fantastic achievement, but at the same time we haven't achieved anything yet - you've got to win it before you can start saying you've really achieved something.

"That's the aim, we want to win trophies and we're in a great position to start doing that.

"Hopefully come Sunday we are victorious and we're coming off the back of lifting the FA Cup at Wembley."