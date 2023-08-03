Northern Ireland teen Charlie Lindsay will aim to shine after signing for League One side

Charlie Lindsay has joined Derby after his Rangers exit

Former Glentoran and Rangers youngster Charlie Lindsay has joined Derby County.

The Northern Ireland youth international has linked up with the League One side’s Under-21s.

Striker Lindsay was a regular for Rangers’ B Team in the Lowland League last season.

After impressing with Glentoran, he moved to Ibrox in 2020.

Lindsay will now look to challenge for a place in Derby’s first-team squad as they aim to earn promotion to the Championship.

The 19-year-old is joined at County by another former Rangers teenager, Tony Weston.

Weston moved to Rangers from Blackpool in 2020, with the Light Blues paying £250,000 to land the youngster.

He made his only Gers first-team appearance in a 3-1 win over Hearts in May 2020.

Weston had loans at Partick Thistle and Cove Rangers last season, but didn’t score a single goal in his 31 appearances across both spells.

Meanwhile, manager Michael Beale is continuing his rebuild at Ibrox.

Ecuadorian international Jose Cifuentes is set to complete his long-awaited move this week.

The midfielder is expected to agree a bumper four-year deal.

Long-term target Cifuentes had already agreed to a pre-contract with Gers that would see him join the Glasgow club for nothing in December.

But Beale was determined to add the 24-year-old to his squad before Saturday’s Scottish Premiership opener at Kilmarnock and a £1.2m transfer fee was eventually thrashed out with Los Angeles FC.

And Ibrox star Fashion Sakala’s big-money move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Fayha could be resurrected.