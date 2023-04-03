Northern Ireland trio help Bolton Wanderers bank historic Cup triumph

EFL Trophy Final

Bolton Wanderers’ James Trafford (left) and Bolton Wanderers’ Conor Bradley celebrate with the trophy following their victory in the Papa Johns Trophy final — © PA

Northern Ireland striker Dion Charles was among the goals as Bolton Wanderers hammered League One title-hopefuls Plymouth 4-0 at Wembley to lift the Papa John’s Trophy after a thoroughly one-sided Final.

Charles’ international teammates Conor Bradley and Eoin Toal also featured in the comfortable cup final victory.

Two finishes in the first 10 minutes from Kyle Dempsey and Charles were Bolton’s reward for a thunderous start to which Plymouth had no answer, before Elias Kachunga and Gethin Jones scored after the break to reflect the gulf between the sides on the day.

A crowd of more than 79,000 saw Bolton set a new record for the competition, becoming the first side ever to win by four goals in the Final.

“It is brilliant and means absolutely everything to me,” Charles said. “I have come the long, hard way to get to where I am today, through hard work and dedication.

“Scoring at Wembley is something you dream about as a kid. But I just went a bit numb after scoring, I didn’t really know what to do. All the lads went into the corner and just started jumping on me.

“With the goals I scored (for Northern Ireland) in San Marino, this is all just a pinch me moment, to see where I have come from in a short space of time.

“The fans were brilliant. They spurred us on to that performance. It’s all for them.

“We can't get too ahead of ourselves. We have to take it game by game and try to put a run together.

“Today we had a clear game plan and executed it perfectly. But we have to take that performance into Exeter now where three points is on the line and do it again.

“But to do what we did, to come from where the club has come from to win at Wembley, it’s amazing, it really is.”

The opener came after only four minutes when Declan John’s corner hung in the air and nobody in Arygle green picked up Dempsey, who looped his header into the far corner.

Their second after 10 minutes encapsulated the breadth of Bolton’s attacking threat and was brilliantly worked.

Kachunga carried the ball forward and slipped it inside to Aaron Morley. The midfielder opened his body as if to shoot, but instead rolled it centrally to Charles and the man who opened his international account with a double in Northern Ireland’s recent defeat of San Marino picked his spot with a first-time finish.

The game was effectively won three minutes after half-time and Plymouth were architects of their own downfall.

The ball was given away carelessly near the touchline and nobody in green had picked up the lurking Kachunga, leaving the Wanderers striker the simple task of advancing on goal and rolling it home for 3-0.

From there, things only got worse for Plymouth but simpler and simpler for Bolton. Their fourth summed up the afternoon for both sides, Jones watching a corner onto his forehead and nodding the ball home unmarked to compound Argyle’s embarrassment.