Northern Ireland Under-18s suffer late heartbreak against Manchester United as SuperCupNI returns with high-scoring opening day

Manchester United youngsters came from two goals down to defeat Northern Ireland Under-18s 3-2 at a packed Coleraine Showgrounds last night.

On the opening day of the SuperCupNI tournament, Conor Scannell and Lewis Trickett had given Gerard Lyttle’s side an early lead, but after the break they couldn’t hold on to their advantage as the young Red Devils hit back through Ethan Williams, Jack Kingdon and Ethan Ennis.

United and Northern Ireland will now meet again tomorrow night at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

The SuperCupNI was being played for the first time in two years due a suspension because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Fibrus Girls Under-16 section, Northern Ireland Girls recorded a 2-0 win over Northeast Rush at Mossley Park, Newtownabbey, and Rangers, with the second highest score of the day, defeated Ottawa City 10-0.

The Republic of Ireland and Surf Select shared the spoils after a 2-2 draw at Allen Park in Antrim.

Highest score of the day came in the Minor Section (Boys) where Ballymena United enjoyed a 14-0 win over Ballinamallard United, while at Anderson Park in Coleraine, Loughgall bounced back from going two goals down against Leicester City to draw level but the English side raced away and won 6-3.

Glentoran were also among the goals as they hammered Portadown 8-1, while Belvedere were comfortable winners over Dungannon United Youth, recording a 7-1 scoreline.

In the youth section there wasn’t the same level of high scoring, but three teams managed to hit four goals, Dungannon Swifts beating IDA Bermuda 4-0 at the Coleraine Showgrounds and Belfast’s “Big Two”, Linfield and Glentoran, hitting four goals apiece against Portadown and Ballymena United respectively.

The County teams were in action in the Junior Section and County Armagh and County Down fought out a highly entertaining 2-2 draw in front of a good crowd at The Warren, Portstewart, County Down coming from 2-0 down to earn that draw.

Co Fermanagh came out on top 3-2 against IDA Bermuda, while Co Londonderry also recorded a good win over MK Dons by the same 3-2 scoreline.

Co Antrim were 3-1 winners over Leeds United, while Co Tyrone were held to a 1-1 draw by San Francisco Glens.

Rangers commenced their campaign with a 5-1 win over Atlante FC at Inver Park.