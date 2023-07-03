Northern Ireland winger targets promotion charge after sealing League One move

Gavin Whyte says he’s thrilled to be reunited with manager John Mousinho at Portsmouth and he’s up for the fight to secure promotion to the Championship.

The former Crusaders star has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the League One club.

Whyte joins former Derry City ace Ronan Curtis, his Northern Ireland team-mate Paddy Lane and ex-Glentoran midfielder Terry Devlin at Pompey.

It’s a move which sees the 27-year-old working again with Mousinho, who was formerly his team-mate at Oxford.

After leaving Cardiff City at the end of last season, the winger is delighted to get the deal done.

“It feels great. It’s been a long few days and weeks talking and I’m glad to get it all done,” explained the Belfast man on the club’s website.

“I spoke to John and he was a big factor. He motivates you as a player, so I think he’ll be the same as a manager.

“I obviously have a few other pals who play here and they had plenty of good words to say about the club.

“I was speaking to Paddy Lane and he’s been texting me over the past few days to ask if everything was done. I also played with Marlon Pack and know young Terry Devlin from some Northern Ireland training camps.

“As soon as I heard that Pompey were interested in me, I knew that this was a place I wanted to come to. It was just a good fit for me and so I couldn’t wait to get the deal done — I want to be at a club that’s up there fighting.

“I think we can do that this season with the players who were already here and those who have been brought in.

“I’m used to this league and had a really good season when I first came over to England to sign for Oxford.

“I like to think of myself as an old-fashioned tricky winger who works hard and I want to chip in with goals and assists.”

In the Irish Premiership, Glentoran have confirmed that Willie Garrett is retiring due to injury, while Ally Roy and Darren Cole are also departing the east Belfast club.

Young Dungannon Swifts ace Ryan Donnelly has, meanwhile, earned a move to Leicester City.