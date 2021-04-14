Northern Ireland women Euro victory: First Ministers issue joint congratulations to team

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill have jointly congratulated the Northern Ireland women's football team, after they reached the Euro 2022 finals following their 2-0 victory over Ukraine on Tuesday.

The team have been hailed as "history makers" after their play-off victory at Belfast's Seaview stadium and the ministers hailed the women as an inspiration for women and girls throughout Northern Ireland.

In a joint statement, First Minister Arlene Foster said: “I am so proud of our Northern Ireland squad. This is a team that dared to dream big and through hard work, determination and amazing talent, have made all those dreams come true.

"Their victory has given us all a much-needed lift to our spirits and they are an inspiration to all of our young people as they show what can be achieved when you aim high.

“I send my heartfelt congratulations to them all. We will be with them all the way to the 2022 Euro finals.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill added: “I was delighted to see this team of fantastic sportswomen making history by reaching the Euro 2022 finals. These footballers are role models for girls and young women everywhere, and their success shows that it is possible to smash your goals and realise your dreams.

“This is a phenomenal achievement for women’s football and for local sport, and I hope everyone gets behind them as they continue this remarkable journey.”

The Northern Ireland women's team manager Kenny Shiels remarked upon how much the victory meant to people on Wednesday evening.

"We were together last night. A couple of drinks a nice meal. To understand what it means to so many people, it makes us feel pretty good about ourselves. The younger girls will draw so much from this," he told UTV.