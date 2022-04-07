Northern Ireland women reveal new kit in time for upcoming World Cup qualifiers this week

Adidas has created a brand new kit for the Northern Ireland senior women’s team to wear at UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 this summer. Credit: Adidas/Irish FA

The Northern Ireland senior women’s team have revealed their first original football kit, specially created for them to wear to their debut Euro finals this summer.

It is the first Northern Ireland kit designed solely for the senior women’s team.

Both the home and away kits take inspiration from previous iconic NI jerseys, according to the Irish FA.

The new kits are ‘green’ in more ways than one, having been created using recycled materials made with Parley Ocean Plastic.

The new gear has come just in time for the green-and-white-army’s World Cup qualifying clash against Austria on Friday night.

Victory in Neustadt would shoot Northern Ireland into second in Group D and a play-off place would be theirs to lose.

Made by Adidas and available to pre-order on the JD Sports website from Thursday, if fans order fast, they will also be able to don the new jerseys for NI’s next World Cup qualifier against England at Windsor Park in front of a record crowd on Tuesday.

The new kit is among five that Adidas has produced to be worn by nations competing at the biggest European women’s sporting event in history.

Belgium, Germany, Spain and Sweden will also be donning new Adidas kits at the tournament in England in July.

Adidas chief Nick Craggs said: “We saw each kit as a canvas for creativity. An opportunity to capture and reimagine the DNA of each nation, connecting players and fans with a shared identity to feel a sense of belonging and confidence over the course of the tournament.

"This is a huge moment for football and our aim was to create kits that helped the players be the best versions of themselves as they step into the spotlight.”

Kenny Shiels’ side made history last April by becoming the first Northern Ireland international women’s team to go to the finals of a major tournament after a Euro 2022 play-off victory over Ukraine, and have already sold out their Women’s Euro 2022 group clash with England in July.

On Friday evening, BBC Sport NI will stream the Group D game against Austria on BBC iPlayer live from Wiener Neustadt.

Kick off is at 7.30pm.