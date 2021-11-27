Northern Ireland’s Conor Marlin aiming high after being handed interim assistant manager role at Oldham

Former Irish FA youth coach Conor Marlin has been appointed interim assistant manager of Oldham Athletic and is relishing the prospect of being on the first-team bench for today’s League Two derby away to Salford City.

Marlin is Head of the Youth Academy at Oldham but, following the midweek departure of Keith Curle as Boundary Park boss, the Northern Ireland man has been promoted to the senior set-up where he will assist caretaker boss and ex-Tunisian international Selim Benachour, who has moved up from being in charge of the Under-18s at the club.

One-time England defender Curle lasted just eight months at the helm after taking over from Harry Kewell as managers continue to come and go at struggling Oldham under the ownership of Abdallah Lemsagam, who has been the subject of fan protests. Manchester United great Paul Scholes lasted a month in 2019.

How long Benachour and Marlin are given remains to be seen but, in their favour, they know the bright young players coming through at Oldham who many believe represent the future, with some already playing in the first team, currently third bottom in the division.

Ahead of this afternoon’s clash against Salford, whose co-owners include David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Nicky Butt and Scholes, Marlin told the Belfast Telegraph: “Selim is now interim head coach of the first team and I’m assisting him. I’m excited to be given this opportunity and we want to do really well with the first team.

“The boys have been happy with the training sessions and the messages we are giving them about how we want them to play, and we will go to Salford hoping to put in a good performance.

“There is a real positivity that we can climb the table once we implement the way we want to play. Results haven’t been great so far this season but we have some good players at the club and it is our job to turn it around.

“Salford away is our first game and then we have Sunderland away in the Papa Johns Cup on Wednesday, so the first two matches are big.

“You want to work at the highest level possible and to work with the Oldham first team is a fantastic opportunity and we will give it our best.”

Marlin is still the Head of the Academy where he has helped bring youngsters through to the first team.

He said: “A club like ours has to be built on youth development and we have some good young players coming through at that level.

“We like to build the play and are good to watch. There has been a lot of fine work over the past two-and-a-half years and we are seeing the fruits of that labour now.”