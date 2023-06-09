Northern Ireland’s Isaac Price snubs Everton for move to Standard Liege

Northern Ireland midfielder Isaac Price has rejected a new deal at Everton and joined Belgian giants Standard Liege.

The 19 year-old has signed a four-year deal with the club that finished seventh in Pro League this year.

Price has agreed a deal which will see him tied to the club until June 2027.

Standard manager Geoffrey Valenne said: “He has chose Standard to pursue his career and reach a new level. Isaac was seduced by our project and is delighted to put his qualities at the service of the Rouches.”

The Wakefield native – who was also eligible for England and Germany - made his senior Northern Ireland debut back in March and has been included in Michael O'Neill's squad for next week’s games against Denmark and Kazakhstan.

There was also good news for Price’s Northern Ireland teammate Trai Hume. The former Linfield fullback has signed a fresh four-year deal with Sunderland.

"I'm still young and I'm certainly looking to play games," the 21 year-old said.

"Hopefully we can have another good season but there is lots of work over the summer."

Sunderland’s Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: "Trai was very patient in his first twelve months and worked tirelessly to refine his game.

"Since the new year he's gone from strength to strength, grown in confidence and his performances merit an improved and extended contract."

Derry native Shane Duffy says he’s ready for a new chapter in his career after signing a three-year-deal with Championship side Norwich City.

The Republic of Ireland international will join the Canaries on July 1 on a free transfer with his current deal at Fulham expiring at the end of this month.

The 31-year-old will hope the move can bring to an end a frustrating last 18 months at club level. The centre-half was a mainstay for Brighton, having signed in 2016, but fell out of favour midway through the 2021/22 season after returning from a loan spell at Celtic.

In the NIFL Premiership, Newry City have added veteran midfielder Liam Bagnall to their squad.

The former Cliftonville and Warrenpoint Town man said: Bagnall commented “I am delighted to get the opportunity to play for Newry in the Irish league. I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“Newry has a great local support and I’m looking forward to getting started and playing in front of the home crowd at The Showgrounds.”

Championship club Ards have signed Larne fullback Max Greer plus Amateur League stars Callum Dougan and Max Miller. Club captain TJ Murray has left Ards after rejecting a new deal.