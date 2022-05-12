Northern Ireland’s Simone Magill to leave Everton after nine-years at the Merseyside club

Northern Ireland football star Simone Magill is to leave her club side Everton after nine-years on Merseyside.

The 27-year-old forward’s contract expires at the end of June and the club confirmed she will be moving on.

In an interview on Everton’s website, Ms Magill said: “It’s never an easy decision. I’ve been here for nine years. To say I’m emotional is an understatement.

“I’ve grown to love the club, the fans, the people and what it stands for.

“To leave this club will be very sad. Everton is filled with fantastic people.

“I wish the club all the best and I have no doubt our paths will cross again sometime in the future.

“Once you play for Everton, you understand the values and what the club is all about,” she said.

“I just loved to be a part of Everton and I’m so proud to represent the club and what it stands for. The work they do in the wider community, I’m so passionate about that as well.

“To be attached to a club like that is a huge reason why I’ve stayed as long as I have.

“The fans are phenomenal. It’s been a tough season, but they have stuck by us through thick and thin.

“When I say they are the best, I honestly mean they are incredible. I’ll never forget the support they have given to me.

“They are incredible and I’m just so thankful to have met them and to have their support.”

During her time at the English club, Magill has helped Everton reach two FA Cup finals as well as enjoying a championship-winning season in 2017, alongside two Player of the Year awards in 2014/15 and 2018/19.

Magill played a crucial role last year in helping Northern Ireland qualify for the Women’s Euro 2022 finals.