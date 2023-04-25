Nothing beats winning with your mates, declares Crumlin Star coach Paul Prigent ahead of Intermediate Cup Final

Paul Prigent pinpoints Crumlin Star’s Intermediate Cup triumph in 2019 as the most magical moment of his career — insisting it means more winning things with your best friends.

Tonight, the Ardoyne outfit face Amateur League counterparts St Oliver Plunkett in the final at the National Stadium as they look to get their name on the trophy for a second time.

Four years ago, Prigent was the Star hero, climbing off the bench to score the only goal of the game in extra-time to clinch what would be one-third of an Intermediate Cup, Clarence Cup and Premier Division treble.

This season, Paul Trainor’s men could yet eclipse that stunning feat, with the Border Cup already in the bag, a Clarence semi-final in the offing, and the title still up for grabs.

Prigent won’t be involved at the coalface this time round. At 37, he’s hung up the boots for a coaching role at Star instead.

And he has no interest in musing on any potential quadruple for now, insisting Star’s only focus is the next game — and, as it turns out, they don’t come much bigger at this level than a trip to Windsor.

“The Intermediate Cup was the pinnacle of my career and the way that happened, that will never be beaten,” Prigent told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Although I played for Newry, playing for Crumlin Star, you are playing with your friends, so there’s no better feeling than winning trophies with your friends, and that’s basically what Crumlin Star done for five or six years.”

Reflecting on where the game will be won and lost, Prigent reckons Star’s know-how in these big games gives them the edge. The vast majority of the 14 names on the teamsheet four years ago will once again be involved this evening.

Plucky Plunkett on the other hand are more of an unknown quantity. They are the younger side, more inexperienced, but also big underdogs. With the pressure off, that could make them even more dangerous.

Prigent is expecting the west Belfast outfit to test Trainor’s side to the limit, but he is confident Star’s renowned will-to-win will carry them to victory.

“There’s no team talk needed, there’ll be 14 players plus the coaching staff and most of us all have an Intermediate Cup medal,” he said.

“People will say it counts for nothing but I think it counts for a lot; you know what to expect, you’ve been there before, you know the occasion.

“Oliver Plunkett have every right to be there, and they will make it as difficult as possible for us, but if we play our game and don’t play the occasion, then we’ll be alright.

“To get to two Intermediate Cup finals in four years, it’s unheard of. There’s not too many Amateur League clubs who have ever won it, Knockbreda before us more than 10 years ago.

“If I’m right, Plunkett must be one of the lowest ranked clubs ever to get into the final, so it’s a big occasion for both teams, the lights are on, the cameras are out, but we know what to expect, and you know our boys, the mentality there is here at this club.

“Our season over the last lot of years has been defined by how many times we can get our name engraved on trophies, not how many finals, how many semi-finals or where you come in the league.

“The mentality of our boys is different, it’s all about winning.”

Prigent is delighted to be back at Star after a short sabbatical from the game — even if he admits he needs ear defenders some days with the ranting and raving of Trainor and Eddie Patterson on the sidelines.

“Some people say it’s good cop, bad cop with them, but it usually ends up being bad cop, bad cop,” he laughed,

“No seriously, I’ve been back at the club the last four or five months and it’s great to be back around all the boys.”