Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to leave Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to leave Manchester United with immediate effect, according to reports.

Solskjaer’s position was believed to have been the subject of an emergency board meeting following their 4-1 capitulation at Watford on Saturday.

The Red Devils now appear certain to part company with Solskjaer after their horror show at Vicarage Road made it five defeats from seven Premier League matches.

It is understood all the club’s senior figures, including owners the Glazers, have discussed his future.

United offered no comment on the reports when approached by the PA news agency on Sunday morning, though any decision will need to be made quickly with a vital Champions League clash away to Villarreal coming up on Tuesday.

Darren Fletcher, the former Manchester United midfielder and current technical director, has been reported to be a candidate to take the job on a caretaker basis.

The writing was on the wall for Solskjaer when Watford flew into a 2-0 lead through Josh King and Ismaila Sarr.

Substitute Donny van de Beek pulled one back but United’s under-fire captain Harry Maguire was sent off after 69 minutes and late goals from Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis piled on the misery.

Former United striker Solskjaer was appointed caretaker boss in December 2018 to replace Jose Mourinho.

The Norwegian became the first United manager to win his first six league games, beating a record held by Sir Matt Busby, and was handed the permanent role the following March.

United finished second behind Manchester City last season but currently lie seventh, six points off West Ham in fourth and 12 behind leaders Chelsea.

Solskjaer insisted he could still turn things around in the wake of another chastening afternoon at Vicarage Road, but it appears the club disagree.

United keeper David De Gea gave a damning verdict on United’s display at Watford, telling the BBC: “We don’t know what to do with the ball. We don’t know how to defend properly.

“It was embarrassing, the way we played. The first half was very poor – it’s not acceptable for this club and the level of players that we have.

“It’s another nightmare. There’s been some difficulties but I don’t really know what to say.”