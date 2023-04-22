Paddy McLaughlin gets off to a perfect start as Derry end winless run

Cork City 1 Derry City 3

Paddy McLaughlin watched Derry City get back to winning ways in his first game back after returning to the club as assistant manager this week.

The Candystripes went into the game with just one win in their last six League games but they were rarely in any danger at Turner’s Cross as they eased to a 3-1 win with Ronan Boyce, Michael Duffy and Colm Whelan all scoring.

Ruaidhri Higgins and McLaughlin, who left his role as Cliftonville boss, could not have been happy with their team’s efforts in the first 25 minutes with Cork well on top, although their mood was nearly improved by a burst forward from Boyce, which saw the full-back shoot just wide.

That was perhaps a sign of things to come as Derry took the lead on 38 minutes. Ryan Graydon won a corner for the visitors and Duffy swung the ball in towards the near post where Boyce arrived to glance a header past Jimmy Corcoran. It was Boyce’s first goal in 364 days and his 11th for the club overall.

Derry's Ronan Boyce celebrates after scoring the opener — © ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Derry doubled their lead just after the hour mark thanks to some tenacious work by Ben Doherty. The wing-back rescued the ball from going out after a poor touch on the left wing and managed to find Duffy in space. He took the ball in his stride and with no challenge incoming, tried his luck from 20 yards and the ball flew under Corcoran and into the net to make it 2-0.

Derry were cruising but were fortunate not to go down to 10 men when Adam O’Reilly lashed out with an elbow, a moment which infuriated the Cork players and supporters.

The ire from that moment almost led to a goal for the home side when Matt Healy’s free-kick was met by a glancing header from Ruairi Keating, but a sensational save from Brian Maher, diving fully to his right, somehow kept the ball out of the net.

The home side then struck the bar as they tried to get back into the game, with Jonas Hakkinen’s cross met by Barry Coffey but his header hit the top of the crossbar.

Derry's Sadou Diallo keeps an eye on Aaron Bolger of Cork City — © ©INPHO/Ben Brady

The game was then held up as Maher went down injured and was then struck by a bottle thrown by Cork City fans in the Shed End behind the goal with the stadium announcer warning that the game would be abandoned if the behaviour continued.

The Derry players got their revenge by adding a third goal to seal the points shortly afterwards and it was a brilliant moment for Whelan, who scored his first Candystripes goal with his first touch for the club.

Graydon was sent through on goal and his effort was stopped by Corcoran before he set up Ollie O’Neill.

The midfielder’s shot was also blocked but the rebound fell for Whelan, just on the pitch as a substitute, and he hammered the ball into the roof of the net to end the game as a contest.

The home side did get a consolation deep into added time at the end of the game when substitute Tunde Owolabi outmuscled Cameron McJannet before drilling the ball past Maher at his near post.

Ronan Boyce celebrates opening the scoring for Derry City — © ©INPHO/Ben Brady

CORK CITY: Corcoran, Coleman, Healy, Gilchrist, Bolger, Keating, Coffey (Owolabi 76), Honohan, Varian, Murphy (Krezic 51), Hakkinen.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Boyce, Doherty, S McEleney, McJannet, Diallo, O’Reilly (Patching 84), O’Neill (Ward 84), Graydon (B Kavanagh 84), Duffy (Whelan 74), C Kavanagh (Coll 74).

Referee: Rob Harvey

Man of the match: Cameron McJannet

Match rating: 7/10