Paddy McLaughlin says Derry City will relish Dalymount duel with Bohemians

Derry City can go level with league leaders Bohemians tonight if they manage to win at Dalymount Park for the fourth time in five visits.

Ruaidhri Higgins has had no shortage of difficulties on and off the pitch this season, but his team have managed to remain in touch at the top regardless.

The Candystripes are still without several key players in their squad through injury but victory over Drogheda last week has left them in prime position heading to Dublin this evening.

“We’re sitting in a good place,” assistant manager Paddy McLaughlin agreed.

“We’re sitting tucked in nicely in behind the leaders. The players have been brilliant and, week on week, they are looking forward to every game and they have shown that in their performances, and the results over the last few weeks, since I’ve been here, have been superb.

“It’s important that we keep that mindset going to Dublin. It’s a tough game against the league leaders.

“They are playing really well all season, so it’s important to go down there, try and nullify their threat and play on the front foot which is what we’re good at.”

City’s away record has been exceptional so far this season and they head to Dalymount looking for their sixth victory in eight games on the road.

“Our away record has been brilliant,” McLaughlin said.

“The surface is the main motivator for me going there. It’s a big pitch with a good surface and it’s something that all players should want to play on.

“The atmosphere also at Dalymount this year has been brilliant for the players; a lot of the games have been sold out, and we have a team full of big game players who love the big occasion and this will be a big occasion against the league leaders. they don’t come much bigger than that.”

Bohs have stuttered somewhat with just two wins in their last five league games since winning at the Brandywell, but former City boss Declan Devine will be keen to win against his former team.

“He’s done a fantastic job wherever he’s gone and it’s no surprise that he’s doing so well at Bohemians,” McLaughlin said.

“He deserves all the plaudits and the credit that he’s getting at the minute, but we’re going down there to try and get a result which we’re more than capable of doing if we play at the level we expect.”