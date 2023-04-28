Paddy McLaughlin says his homecoming is irrelevant in Derry City’s search for points

Paddy McLaughlin made more than 200 appearances for Derry City during his playing days — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Paddy McLaughlin insists there should be no focus on him tonight despite his return to the Brandywell in a Derry City capacity for the first time in 18 years.

The former Candystripes defender made 214 appearances for the club between 1997-2005, during which time he won the FAI Cup under Kevin Mahon in 2002.

Now, almost two decades later, McLaughlin returns as assistant manager to Ruaidhri Higgins having stepped down as Cliftonville boss — and is sure to receive a notable welcome from the fans, who are more than ready for the weekend double bill against St. Patrick’s Athletic and Shamrock Rovers.

“It has probably been 18 or 19 years, a long time since I last was there as a player so it’s good to be back,” he said.

“I’ve been trying to go in undercover so nobody would notice!

“It’s good to be back involved with the club and I’m looking forward to it, but the focus will be on the team — and rightly so — and trying to get a result against a really good St. Pat’s side.

“They are in good form at the minute.

“They have four wins in their last five games and I’m sure they will be coming here in confident mood so it’s up to us to go and get a result.”

McLaughlin, who spent four years as Reds manager, will have to adapt to a brand new role and admits he is not going to rush into it.

“I’ll be taking a back seat first of all,” he explained.

“Conor Loughrey has been in there with the players and he has been brilliant, so I’m just trying to follow their lead from what they have been doing up until now.

“I’m just feeling my way in and getting to know the players and getting to know their personalities, and their strengths and weaknesses, and then working with them to try and bring out the best of them.

“Hopefully myself and Ruaidhri can guide the team through the next couple of weeks especially, but it’s going to be difficult because we are playing against some really good sides in the next couple of games.”

Derry supporters have been boosted by the return of both Michael Duffy and Colm Whelan from injury in recent games, but McLaughlin has cautioned that players returning from long-term problems have to be given time and patience to ensure a full recovery.

“There are players who are coming back from serious enough injuries, so we have to be careful and judge the timing of when people come back into the starting eleven,” he quickly pointed out.

“All the players have been training well and there are players a week closer to their return. We should be getting the full squad back shortly, in the next week or two, and whenever we have our full squad of players, it’s an unbelievable panel.

“It’s important to be careful and make sure that the timing is right for the players coming back in there.”