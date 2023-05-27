Pat Rice helped me adjust to the English game, reveals Philippe Senderos

Former Arsenal defender Philippe Senderos says Northern Ireland international Pat Rice helped him adjust to the rigours of the Premier League.

The Switzerland international played for AC Milan, Aston Villa, Everton, Fulham, Rangers and Valencia in a 17-year long playing career, but he is best remembered for his time in north London where he helped the Gunners win the 2005 FA Cup.

Senderos credits Arsene Wenger’s trusted assistant Rice, who played over 400 times for Arsenal, for helping him acclimatise to British football.

He said: “Pat Rice was very important at Arsenal at that time. He was very loyal to Arsenal and to Arsene. He would do all the things Arsene delegated to him, just how Arsene wanted them.

“He always very complimentary to the players. He made you feel good and I learned a lot from him. He helped me adjust to the English game, and he talked about what it meant to play for Arsenal.

“Sometimes you need to see things to understand them, and Pat was able to show me how important Arsenal was.”

The former Premier League centre back is in Belfast this week to study for his coaching badges with the Irish FA.

Senderos praised the IFA’s ever-popular course that attracts a string of well-known faces to Belfast each summer. This year, Senderos is joined by Manchester United Champions League winner Ronny Johnsen, Antoine Sibierski, Steve Watson, Andy Impey as well as several Northern Irish coaches such as Gareth McAuley and Connall Murtagh.

Philippe Senderos with Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

Senderos said: “I think as a player it is the obvious path to take.

“I have a lot of interest in other things, I was a sporting director for three years at Servette after I retired from playing.

“I always want to learn, and I want to share my experience. Coaching education helps you to structure that knowledge and helps you to find the best way to explain things.

“I heard a lot of good things about the IFA course and how it could make me become a better version of myself. I’m really enjoying it — I want to learn as much as possible and see where it takes me.

“I’ve taken on a lot of information in one week. The IFA create a great learning atmosphere where you can get your point across. And this is a great group of coaches to work with.”

But what sort of coach will Senderos be? Understandably, the Swiss World Cup star is heavily influenced by his old Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger.

“I have an idea of what I don’t like,” he laughed.

“That’s a good place to start. But I think a lot depends on your personnel and your opposition.

“I have an idea of how I want to play, but I came to Belfast so I could find ways to execute those plans and structure those plans so the players understand what I want.”

“Arsene’s knowledge and vision of how he wanted to play was very clear. He was very clear about the roles and the responsibilities of each of his players.

“He had an ideal of playing nice football. The timing, the quality of the position of the pass was key to everything he did. That was his baseline — he built everything on the pass.

“He also had a great vision for the game. At half-time, he would give you two or three great pieces of information because he could see how the game would play out in his head.

“I’m not sure many people can do that.”

Senderos also praised Mikel Arteta and his former teammate Edu for rejuvenating Arsenal. The Gunners led the Premier League title race for much of the season before succumbing to a relentless Manchester City.

“I’ve been very impressed with Mikel, and also Edu (sporting director) who stuck with Mikel through it all.

“Those two had a clear plan of what they wanted to do with Arsenal. It’s a credit to the club that they stuck with that plan long enough to get the fruits of it, as many clubs do not have patience.

“You see Mikel’s passion on the sidelines. He has a plan and his players carry it out.”