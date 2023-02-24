Patrick McEleney and Jordan McEneff score as Derry City ease to victory

Derry City 2 Cork City 0

Derry City got their season off and running with a comfortable win over Cork City at the Brandywell.

Goals in either half from Patrick McEleney and Jordan McEneff sealed the deal for the Candystripes, who sit second behind early leaders Bohemians in the Premier Division.

Ruaidhri Higgins made two changes from the team which drew at St. Patrick’s Athletic last week, with Ben Doherty making his competitive debut on his return from Larne, while Patrick McEleney returned to the starting eleven.

A sold out Brandywell were anticipating a comfortable evening against newly promoted Cork, but it proved anything but as the Candystripes had to dig in against a determined opponent.

Former City defender Ally Gilchrist almost gave his old team a helping hand midway through the first half when he intercepted a shot from Jordan McEneff but almost headed the ball into his own net, but luckily for him, it trickled wide for a corner.

Cork City were defending deep and defending in numbers in an attempt to frustrate the home side, so it took something extra special to break the deadlock just past the half hour. Ben Doherty cut inside and played the ball in behind for Ollie O’Neill, and the winger found Patrick McEleney in space in the centre, and the City captain curled a beautiful effort beyond Oluwayemi and into the bottom corner for his first goal in almost a year.

Cork could well have drawn level just before the break however when Barry Coffey found himself in on goal against Brian Maher, but his effort was blocked by the Derry goalkeeper from close range.

Cork threatened again 10 minutes into the second half when Joshua Honohan worked his way past Ciaran Coll on the left wing and crossed to the back post where Coffey arrived late with a header, but he couldn’t direct it on target.

The visitors came to regret those misses as Derry City made it 2-0 on 64 minutes. Ciaran Coll sent Ryan Graydon clear down the right and he whipped a low cross right into the path pf Jordan McEneff who swept home his second goal in eight days.

The game was drifting out into a comfortable Derry City win, but Cork City were almost given a gift by Ben Doherty who misread his goalkeeper’s position and headed the ball past his team mate towards an empty goal. Thankfully for Doherty, the goalkeeper was able to race back and claw the ball off the line.

Maher then produced a good save to deny Cork substitute Daniel Krezic after the visitors counter-attacked from a Derry corner, but his effort towards the top corner was pushed behind by the City goalkeeper.

That late flurry was too little, too late for Cork City, who remain without a point after two games on their return to the Premier Division.

The win was a timely boost for Derry City however, with Ruaidhri Higgins’ team heading to Tallaght next week to face Shamrock Rovers, with the knowledge that three of the champions’ key men will be suspended for the game, Roberto Lopes sent off last week against Sligo, and both Dan Cleary and Lee Grace red carded against Drogheda.

DERRY CITY: Maher, Coll, S McEleney, Connolly, Doherty; P McEleney, Patching, McEneff (Kavanagh 74’); Graydon, McGonigle (Kavanagh 74’), O'Neill (Boyce 86’).

CORK CITY: Oluwayemi, Coleman, Gilchrist, Bolger, Keating, Coffey (Owolabi 80’), Bargary, Crowley, Honohan, Varian (Krezic 70’), Häkkinen,

REFEREE: Damien MacGraith

Man of the Match: Patrick McEleney (Derry City)

Match Rating: 6