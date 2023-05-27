Patrick McEleney and Mark Connolly returns boost Derry: Ruaidhri Higgins

Derry City fans have snapped up their entire ticket allocation for Sligo Rovers this evening as they head to the Showgrounds hoping to watch their team secure a fifth successive League win to stay on top of the Premier Division.

Over 500 City supporters will also be at the Showgrounds this evening hoping to see both defender Mark Connolly and captain Patrick McEleney back in action, after long-term absences from the team due to injury.

Connolly injured his hamstring in the 0-0 draw with Dundalk at the Brandywell on March 10, and has missed 12 League games since. McEleney, meanwhile, suffered an Achilles problem during the game against Bohemians at the Brandywell on April 10, and missed the eight games.

The importance of both players cannot be underestimated to City’s title challenge this year, with manager Ruaidhri Higgins highlighting their value, even when they are not playing.

“People underestimate how much of a leader Patrick McEleney is,” he said. “It’s amazing. I find that when there’s a creative footballer, people don’t connect leadership to them; they rather connect leadership to someone who’s in your face and aggressive. We have different types of leaders and Patrick, believe me, is a big a winner as you’ll ever see.

“Mark Connolly is the same. Even though they haven’t been playing, the intensity they bring, even in training, is evident. They lift the levels of those around them. We’ve got leaders right through the group. I think born leaders are a dying breed in the game but we’re lucky that we have a few of them.”

Derry failed to win in two visits to the Sligo Showgrounds last season, but they are in excellent form this time around. That is in contrast to the form of the hosts, who have lost four of their last five, but despite that fact, Higgins is expecting a real challenge again.

“We’re in good form while Sligo have had a dip. Sligo play on Saturday nights, so I’ve been fortunate enough to go down to a few of their home games this season, and I can assure you that without a doubt they are in a false position,” he insisted.

“They have had a few injuries lately but a lot of them seem to be coming back, and as much as they have lost a couple, it can turn very quickly and I expect them to climb the table because they have good players, but hopefully we can keep our momentum going. We have six wins and two draws on the road so far this season and we’re very proud of that record and we want to keep it going.”