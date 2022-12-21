Pep Guardiola may give Northern Ireland ace Shea Charles chance to shine for Manchester City against Liverpool in Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup

Northern Ireland international Shea Charles has a strong chance of being included in the Manchester City squad for tomorrow’s Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool after producing an impressive performance in the first-team’s 2-0 friendly win over La Liga side Girona at the Academy Stadium on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s men triumphed 2-0 with goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland but it was a youthful team with Charles playing in the heart of the defence.

As well as helping his side bag a clean sheet, the four-times-capped Northern Ireland ace won possession and started the move which led to Haaland’s goal.

The versatile Charles, who made his international debut in a 1-0 defeat at home to Greece in June, played the full game and looked classy and composed while playing alongside fellow Elite Development Squad youngster Jadel Katongo in the heart of the defence.

After the friendly win, Charles earned glowing praise from former Manchester City heroes Paul Dickov and Shaun Goater.

Paul Dickov was impressed by Shea Charles’ display for Manchester City

“I have to give a shout out to the back four. To keep a clean sheet against this good an opposition side is amazing,” Dickov declared.

“I thought the two centre-backs, Katongo and Charles, did brilliant, Rico Lewis also.

“So, for a back four like that there are so many positives in keeping a clean sheet against such good opposition.

“They looked like senior players. They were vocal and you could hear them shouting at the senior players to get back into position. They were so composed on the ball.

“They didn’t panic ­­­— even when Girona, especially in the second half, tried to press further up the field.

“They didn’t get flustered, they kept doing what the manager wants them to do.

“You can also tell they’ve come through this fantastic Academy system.

“They are taught to play like that from the ages of eight and nine and it goes all the way through so maybe it should not be as much of a surprise to see how well they settled in.

“But I thought they were outstanding and excellent all round.”

Goater added: “We were both really impressed with our young centre-backs.

“They came into this senior game and just looked so composed.

“They were stepping forward — even out of possession — and looked aggressive with the ball.

“The passing from out of defence was neat and tidy and I think they can be very proud of their display.”

Guardiola has turned to some of his younger players while his seasoned performers recover from World Cup duty.

He said: “At the moment, we have four or five players, and we will have to wait and see how the others come back.

“But we just don’t have players because the big brains of football decided this schedule and we are going to play this game (against Liverpool).

“Some players are coming back now and in the next few days and step by step, they will rejoin their team-mates here.

“People are coming back soon. Nathan (Ake), Aymeric (Laporte), and Rodri, and later the players from England and Portugal.”

Meanwhile, England defender Alex Greenwood has signed a contract extension committing her to Manchester City until 2026.