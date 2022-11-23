Photo of cheese hot dog sold at Northern Ireland football club leads to raft of social media memes
A cheese hot dog sold at Irish League club Crusaders FC has led to a raft of memes on social media after a photo of the food was shared on Twitter by a popular account.
Footy Scran shared the snap of the lonely sausage in the hot dog bun perched on a single slice of cheese and a modest helping of ketchup.
The account – which shows the “best and worst scran” at the football – captioned the photo: “Cheese dog at Crusaders FC”.
Hundreds responded to the post about the north Belfast club, with many expressing their opinion on the £3.50 dish.
EJ Norman on Twitter wrote: “Had me until the cheese”.
Scott Brown said: “I would respect this more if it was just the hot dog and bun. That cheese slice is just insulting.”
Some others defended the food, including one user who suggested: “This is haute cuisine up the Shore Road. Don’t knock it.”
Adam added: “Had it Saturday past (without cheese). Looked and tasted nicer than in that photo.”
Belfast Green Party NI councillor shared a previous snap of his cheesy chip at the club back in 2017: “From the same football club in 2017. An Irish League masterpiece.”
Crusaders FC has been contacted for a response.