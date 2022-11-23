Photo of cheese hot dog sold at Northern Ireland football club leads to raft of social media memes

A cheese hot dog sold at Irish League club Crusaders FC has led to a raft of memes on social media after a photo of the food was shared on Twitter by a popular account.

Footy Scran shared the snap of the lonely sausage in the hot dog bun perched on a single slice of cheese and a modest helping of ketchup.

The account – which shows the “best and worst scran” at the football – captioned the photo: “Cheese dog at Crusaders FC”.

Hundreds responded to the post about the north Belfast club, with many expressing their opinion on the £3.50 dish.

EJ Norman on Twitter wrote: “Had me until the cheese”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Scott Brown said: “I would respect this more if it was just the hot dog and bun. That cheese slice is just insulting.”

Some others defended the food, including one user who suggested: “This is haute cuisine up the Shore Road. Don’t knock it.”

Adam added: “Had it Saturday past (without cheese). Looked and tasted nicer than in that photo.”

Belfast Green Party NI councillor shared a previous snap of his cheesy chip at the club back in 2017: “From the same football club in 2017. An Irish League masterpiece.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Crusaders FC has been contacted for a response.