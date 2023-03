Planes, trains & automobiles… how our Premier League fans can’t wait to travel

Northern Ireland-based fans of Premier League clubs have been counting down the days until they could travel to watch their team. Finally, the waiting is over.

Fanzone: Derry-Donegal Chelsea Supporters’ Club in Belfast earlier this week. Credit: Peter Morrison

Ralph Hewitt and Garrett Hargan Sat 14 Aug 2021 at 09:40