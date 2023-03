Young keeper reveals inspiration as he aims to do his family proud

Pitching in: Dermot Mee is put through his paces in Manchester United training. Credit: Ash Donelon

George Best, Harry Gregg, Jackie Blanchflower, Sammy McIlroy, Norman Whiteside, Roy Carroll, Jonny Evans and most recently Ethan Galbraith. Just some of the names who have played for Manchester United and Northern Ireland.