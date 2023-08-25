Portadown FC stalwart Bobby Jameson passes away

Tributes have poured in for Bobby Jameson, a stalwart of Portadown FC, who has passed away this week.

Mr Jameson is a former director and vice-chairman of the Mid Ulster football club, and a popular businessman in the area. He was also a respected landlord.

Posting to Facebook, Portadown FC said that everyone at the club is “deeply saddened to learn” of his death.

“Bobby is the brother of our chairman David Jameson and uncle of director David Jameson Junior - we pass on our sympathies to the entire Jameson family circle at this sad time.”

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley also paid his respects, describing Mr Jameson as “a big character in Portadown; a businessman, a football man, a community man and a family man.”

Loughgall FC further said they were “saddened” to hear the news.

"Bobby was a huge football fan of Portadown FC and in general in the local area and was also a generous sponsor of Loughgall FC on many occasions,” wrote a spokesperson.

“Our thoughts at this sad time are with Bobby’s wife Heather and indeed the whole Jameson family circle.”

Intermediate-level club Hanover FC added: “Hanover FC Youth Academy sends our love and support to 2012 player Eli Jameson following the sad passing of his Grandfather Bobby.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Eli and the family circle at this sad time.”

One social media user commented: “He [Bobby] was a gentleman who love a good chat and adored his family.”

Another said: “Loved his football and the legion of friends he made. A loss to his club and the game but more so his family. Sympathies to all.”

Funeral details have not yet been released for Mr Jameson.