Portsmouth target NI winger Gavin Whyte after snapping up Terry Devlin from Glentoran

After swooping for Glentoran midfielder Terry Devlin, Portsmouth could seal a move for Northern Ireland winger Gavin Whyte.

Devlin has joined Pompey on an initial three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old scored six goals in 45 appearances across all competitions in 2022/23, and his new contract includes the option of a further year.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho also worked with former Irish League stars Whyte and Mark Sykes while at Oxford United and the 27-year-old ex-Crusaders favourite will leave Cardiff City when his contract expires on June 30.

Whyte joined Cardiff from Oxford in 2019 but limited game time saw the Belfast man go on loan to Hull City before he returned to the U’s.

Terry Devlin impressed during his sole season at Glentoran

As he contemplates a reunion with Whyte, Mousinho is thrilled to land Devlin, who has played for Northern Ireland Under-21s and trained with the senior men’s team.

“Terry was one of the outstanding players in the Northern Irish League last season,” he said.

“He’s an attacking midfielder who adds qualities to our group that we perhaps don’t already have here.

“Terry can run, he can compete and he can score goals and I’m excited to bring such a talented prospect over to England.

“We do feel that he has a very promising future in the game, but we also believe that he can make an impact for us during the forthcoming season.”

Devlin established himself as not only one of Glentoran’s most influential players but as one of the best players in the Premiership, helping his team finish third in the league and qualify for Europe through the play-offs.