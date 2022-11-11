Potential future Northern Ireland manager Stephen Robinson in the frame for Luton Town job

The Irish FA could be facing a fight for Stephen Robinson’s services after Luton Town entered the hunt for his signature.

St Mirren boss Robinson is a strong contender for the Northern Ireland job if Michael O’Neill rejects the chance to return to the post.

O’Neill has held discussions with Irish FA chiefs and while no approach has yet been made to Robinson, the Lisburn man is fancied by many to land the job if a deal can’t be finalised with the former Stoke City boss.

Ex-Northern Ireland midfielder Robinson has his admirers at the Championship club.

The Hatters are on the hunt for a new head coach after Nathan Jones was appointed by Southampton in the wake of Ralph Hassenhuttl’s sacking earlier this week.

Robinson spent six years at Kenilworth Road as a player, making 211 appearances for the club, and helped them secure promotion to the Championship in 2005.

Luton were reportedly previously interested in the 47-year-old back in 2020, but turned to Jones instead.

Former Aston Villa assistant boss Neil Critchley is also on their radar, as well as Mark Bonner, who is currently in charge of Cambridge United.

Town finished sixth and reached the play-offs last season, are currently ninth in the table and harbour ambitions of being in the upper echelons of the league once again.

Robinson has guided St Mirren to eighth in the Scottish Premiership, but just two points off the top three, with one of the smaller budgets in the league.

Another former Northern Ireland international, Neil Lennon, has been mentioned as an outsider for the Luton post with bookmakers quoting odds of 18-1 and 25-1 in comparison to Robinson’s 8-1.

Former Motherwell supremo Robinson was interviewed for the Northern Ireland job before Baraclough got the nod in 2020.

Lennon, who has left Omonia Nicosia, is another candidate for the international position.