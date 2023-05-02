Premier League trio eye former Point keeper Stephen McMullan

Former Warrenpoint Town goalkeeper Stephen McMullan is being linked with a big move to the Premier League.

The 18-year-old has just made his senior breakthrough with Fleetwood Town after making the switch from Town last summer.

Chelsea, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are reportedly monitoring the Dundalk man’s progress.

The teenager, who signed a long term contract in January, kept a clean sheet on his senior debut at Highbury in a 1-0 win over MK Dons last month.

McMullan has made the step up from Under-18s and has a growing list of admirers.

The Northern Ireland U19 international has also featured for Republic of Ireland Under-18s.