5 contenders to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham

Cristian Stellini has been placed in charge for the remainder of the season, but who is in the running for the permanent post this summer?

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the contenders to replace the Italian.

Mauricio Pochettino

Could Mauricio Pochettino return to Spurs?

The former Spurs boss remains out of work after he left his position at Paris St Germain at the end of last season. He insisted not long after his departure from Tottenham in 2019 that he had unfinished business after failing to win a trophy during his memorable five-and-a-half-year spell. A remarkable run to the Champions League final proved the pinnacle but he was sacked months later after a poor start to the 2019-20 season. The uncertainty over the Real Madrid managerial role and any reluctance from the Spurs board to admit his sacking was a mistake could prove a stumbling block.

Julian Nagelsmann

A remarkable turn of events on Thursday has seen Nagelsmann now in the frame for the job after his shock dismissal by Bayern. Thomas Tuchel, another name linked, has replaced Nagelsmann in Munich and it has opened the door again for a previous favourite in N17. The former RB Leipzig coach was a candidate to replace Jose Mourinho in 2021 before he decided to take the role at the Bundesliga champions. It was during Nagelsmann’s spells with Leipzig and Hoffenheim where he caught the eye of Daniel Levy with his tactical acumen. When one door closes, another one opens springs to mind.

Luis Enrique

A left-field option but a coach that is a favourite of Tottenham’s sporting director Fabio Paratici. A big name who has managed both Barcelona and Spain, Enrique’s philosophy of possession-based football would fit with a fanbase who have grown tired of Conte’s pragmatic style. A willingness to give youth a chance would also tick a box for Enrique but his lack of experience in England may count against the 52-year-old.

Roberto De Zerbi

Roberto De Zerbi has impressed at Brighton

De Zerbi has only been in English football since September but has earned plenty of admirers for his work at Brighton. The Seagulls are in the FA Cup semi-finals and battling for a Champions League spot while producing an attractive style of football that has seen the goals flow at the Amex Stadium. De Zerbi is another highly thought of by Paratici but poaching him mid-season may prove tricky. Could he be an option in the summer?

Ryan Mason

While first-team coach Mason will only support new acting head coach Cristian Stellini for the final 10 games, he can again catch the eye of Spurs’ hierarchy. Mason filled the void before when he stepped up to take the last seven games of the 2020-21 season following Jose Mourinho’s sacking. Since his retirement from football five years ago, the one-time England international has developed a strong reputation as a coach and is popular with the players. Both Conte and Stellini have backed him to become a manager and if Spurs want to promote from within, they could turn to the 31-year-old.