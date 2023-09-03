Agony for Jonny Evans as dream Manchester United return is ruined by two late Arsenal goals

Arsenal 3 Manchester United 1

Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal battles for possession with Jonny Evans of Manchester United

There was agony for Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans on his Manchester United return, as injury time goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus fired Arsenal to a stunning 3-1 victory.

With the scores poised at 1-1, Erik ten Hag introduced the 35 year-old in the 84th minute as a replacement for Victor Lindelof. But Evans’ dream comeback turned into a nightmare when Rice’s effort deflected off the Newtownabbey man an into the back of the net in the sixth minutes of stoppage time. Things got even worse a few minutes later when Evans was unable to prevent Gabriel Jesus from adding a third.

Marcus Rashford brilliantly put Erik ten Hag’s United ahead in the first half at the Emirates Stadium, only for Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard to impressively level 110 seconds later.

The match looked set to end in an absorbing draw after a penalty for a foul on Kai Havertz was overturned following a pitchside review, before the VAR ruled out substitute Alejandro Garnacho’s late winner for narrowly straying offside.

However, the two stoppage time strikes gave Arsenal a valuable 3-1 win.

Evans, who left United in 2015 after 198 games for his boyhood club, rejoined United on transfer deadline day at the age of 35.