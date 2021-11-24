Brendan Rodgers addresses ‘not real’ links to Manchester United job and underlines Leicester City commitment

Brendan Rodgers has reiterated his commitment to Leicester City amid speculation of him landing the Manchester United job.

It is understood that PSG chief Mauricio Pochettino is United’s top choice but it has been reported that their first approach for the former Tottenham boss has been rejected.

Carnlough man Ridgers was speaking ahead of the Foxes’ Europa League game against Legia Warsaw tomorrow night at The King Power Stadium.

“Like I said in the last interview, it’s not real,” said the Carnlough man. “There’s always gossip and speculation, and I suppose that will always be there until Manchester United appoint a full-time manager.

“For me, I’ve always said my commitment is to here. My commitment is with this group of players and this team.

“We’ve created an environment and a culture here that is about that continued development of the players, and that’s how I see it, even more so in this period where our results are inconsistent.

"I respect you guys have stories to do and to create a narrative, but that doesn’t include me.”

Meanwhile, Ayoze Perez has vowed that the club’s players are not distracted by speculation linking Rodgers to the vacant United post.

The forward said: “We are not even thinking about that possibility (Rodgers leaving). What he has shown us, he is totally focused on where we can improve.

“We are not thinking about anything else, not him either. We are really focused here.

“He is trying to make us think about the basics (to improve form). You have to try not to overthink and overdo things. We are sure the win is close. We know the importance of tomorrow and we are focused on that.”