Brendan Rodgers emerges as favourite to lead Newcastle United revolution after Saudi takeover

Wanted man: Brendan Rodgers is being lined up by Newcastle United

Brendan Rodgers has emerged as a serious contender to take charge of Newcastle United after bookmakers installed him as the favourite to take on the role.

The Ulsterman is the new frontrunner to replace Steve Bruce according to the betting odds following the club’s Saudi Arabia-backed takeover.

The Magpies are in revolution mode after the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund bought out Mike Ashley, making them one of the richest clubs in the Premier League.

Carnlough man Rodgers, who has been with Leicester City since 2019, could be the marquee replacement the club is looking for.

The 48-year-old has moved to the front of the queue with most bookies ahead of the likes of Frank Lampard, Lucien Favre, Steven Gerrard and Antonio Conte.

He’s brought silverware to the Foxes in the form of the FA Cup and FA Community Shield and has transformed the club from a mid-table side into a top-four contender.

Newcastle could now fork out a substantial fee to secure Rodgers’ services.

Former Liverpool and Celtic boss Rodgers began his senior managerial career with Watford in 2008 before spells with Reading and Swansea City.

Magpies boss Bruce was pictured at the club’s training ground, apparently working as normal, despite considerable speculation he could soon be relieved of his duties.

The 60-year-old is believed to have met Amanda Staveley the public face of the incoming regime, when she and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi visited the Darsley Park training base on Monday.