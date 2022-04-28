Brendan Rodgers face-to-face with mentor Jose Mourinho again as Leicester chase European glory

Brendan Rodgers says Jose Mourinho was ‘absolutely brilliant’ for him in his development as a young coach as the pair prepare to go to head to head in tonight’s Europa Conference League semi-final between Leicester City and Roma at the King Power stadium.

After inspiring the Foxes to a first ever FA Cup triumph last year, Northern Ireland man Rodgers is aiming to make more history at Leicester by guiding the club to a first European final.

In the way stands ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid boss Mourinho, who saw the vast potential of Rodgers from early on in his coaching career.

Mourinho was key in bringing Rodgers to Chelsea from his role as Reading’s academy director in 2004.

The Carnlough native impressed at youth and reserve level and worked alongside ‘the Special One’ with the first team before going on to manage Watford, Reading, Swansea, Liverpool and Celtic, becoming one of the most respected bosses in the game.

Now with Leicester, Rodgers has faced Mourinho in the past, probably most memorably when Liverpool took on Chelsea in the Portuguese’s second spell at Stamford Bridge.

Tonight’s encounter being in Europe adds a twist to the tale with a second leg to come next week in Rome.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Rodgers said: “Of course I’m looking forward to seeing Jose. He was a big influence for me as a young coach, and obviously looking back on my time at Chelsea when he was there he was absolutely brilliant for me and with me.

“Over the course of my years I have watched and observed lots of managers and they wouldn’t have even known they were mentors or unofficial mentors, but Jose was someone I always communicated well with.

“He was very open with me and allowed me to see development at the very highest level. In that period that I worked with him he was absolutely first class.

“From the game perspective, Roma are a very good team with players of real individual quality. Over the two legs it is going to be a real test for us.”

It is Mourinho’s first game back in England since being sacked by Tottenham last year.

Jamie Vardy could start after returning as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Aston Villa following six weeks out with a knee injury.

But Rodgers, who will also recall Northern Ireland star Jonny Evans, suggested the striker is unlikely to play the full game.

“I’m so sure,” he said. “He’s a top player, he has that streak to his game, his cuteness in the game and his experience. That’s a big plus for us.”

Marseille and Feyenoord play in the other semi-final and Rodgers feels the competition – in its first year – is already growing.

“It’s a prestigious competition, all four teams will want to win it,” he said.

“It’s a fantastic occasion against a top-class team. To get to the final we will do everything we can. It’s another symbol of our growth as a club.”