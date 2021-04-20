Brendan Rodgers joint favourite to become next Tottenham manager as Leicester boss on club's list to replace Jose Mourinho

Premier League

Following the sacking of Jose Mourinho just 17 months into his reign yesterday, Spurs have placed Leicester City boss Rodgers on their shortlist to take the club forward and into the newly proposed European Super League.

Carnlough man Rodgers is enjoying a fantastic season at the King Power stadium and at the weekend guided the Foxes into the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Throw in the fact that Leicester are lying third in the Premier League and this could be one of the club's finest campaigns ever.

The 48-year-old from Co Antrim is believed to be happy at Leicester and settled in the area, but it is understood Tottenham would welcome the opportunity to convince him that he could be the man to bring some needed success to the London outfit.

It's nine years since Rodgers was appointed manager of Liverpool, moving from Swansea, whom he had guided to the Premier League. He almost took the Reds to title glory in 2014 but exited Anfield the following year with his next post coming in 2016 with Celtic.

The Ulsterman led the Bhoys to a stunning run of league title and cup successes, going unbeaten in his first season at the helm and claiming a run of domestic trebles before controversially leaving to join the Foxes.

With doubt over whether Rodgers wants to leave Leicester, RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann is also in the running for the Tottenham job while Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is another linked to the role.

Who are the favourites to become the next Tottenham manager?

Julian Nagelsmann 10/3

The current Leipzig chief was third in the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year awards last season, his first year campaign at his current club, after reaching the Champions League semi-finals. His first managerial job was at Hoffenheim, who he took over aged 28, becoming the youngest manager in Bundesliga history. He led the club to a fourth placed league finish and a first ever spot in the Champions League in 16/17.

Brendan Rodgers 10/3

The Carnlough man is enjoying a successful spell at Leicester City, currently in a battle to secure a top four place and Champions League qualification. He, of course, came within a whisker of guiding Liverpool to the Premier League title in 2014 and went on to win seven domestic trophies during a three year spell at Celtic.

Eddie Howe 7/1

The former Bournemouth boss has been out of management since leaving the club in August after relegation to the Championship. In his eight years in charge, he guided the club from League One to the Premier League, finishing as high as ninth in the top tier in the 16/17 campaign. He has recently been heavily linked with the vacant Celtic job.

Nuno Espirito Santo 8/1

The Wolves chief guided the club into the Premier League and then to back-to-back seventh place finish, their highest since 1980. Prior to arriving in England in 2017, he managed Rio Ave, Valencia and Porto.

Scott Parker 8/1

The Fulham chief, of course, played for Spurs from 2011 to 2013 and has enjoyed early success as a manager, leading the Cottagers to promotion via the play-offs last season. Despite being written off early in the season, Fulham are battling to avoid relegation, currently 18th in the table and six points from safety.

Rafa Benitez 10/1

Benitez left his role as manager of Chinese club Dalian Professional at the end of January. His greatest success, of course, was leading Liverpool to the 2005 Champions League but he has also won two La Liga titles with Valencia, a club World Cup with Inter Milan, Europa League with Chelsea and the Championship with Newcastle.

Massimiliano Allegri 14/1

Allegri has been out of management since leaving Juventus in the summer of 2019. He won five consecutive league titles at the club and four Coppa Italia crowns. He also won a Serie A title while managing AC Milan having guided Sassuolo to a Serie C1 win in his early coaching days.

Steven Gerrard 20/1

Rangers fans will be hoping Gerrard does not yet leave to cross the border into the Premier League. The former Liverpool captain has just guided the Light Blues to the Scottish Premiership title, crucially denying rivals Celtic an unprecedented 10th consecutive win. At the weekend, an Old Firm victory in the Scottish Cup kept the club on path for a domestic double.

(Odds via PaddyPower and correct at time of writing)