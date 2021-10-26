Brendan Rodgers on Manchester United’s ‘four man shortlist’ to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but club opts against immediate change

Brendan Rodgers (right) is thought to be amongst the list of candidates Manchester United are interested in sounding out to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Photo by Dave Thompson - Pool/Getty Images)

Brendan Rodgers is understood to be one of four leading candidates to become the next Manchester United manager.

In the wake of Sunday’s 4-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Liverpool, pressure has reached an all-time high on current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Club chiefs held crisis talks on Monday and have opted not to make an immediate change, despite a section of the playing squad being understood to have lost faith in the manager’s ability to take United forward.

The hope in the corridors of power at Old Trafford, where Solskjaer has been seen as part of a long-term project, is that the former Molde boss can oversee an upturn in results after the club have picked up just one point from their last four Premier League matches.

However, should that stance change over the coming weeks and months, The Sun have reported that a four-man shortlist has been drawn up in a bid to sound out potential successors.

Carnlough man Rodgers is one of those named, alongside ex-Chelsea boss and odds-on favourite Antonio Conte, former Real Madrid chief Zinedine Zidane and Ajax’s Erik Ten Hag.

Those candidates will, it is said, be sounded out for their plans for the club and their contract demands.

Rodgers, currently in charge at Leicester City, did speak about his future as recently as last week, when he was being linked with the now vacant managerial job at Newcastle United.

And his quotes, including that he is “100 per cent” committed to Leicester, would indicate that he has little intention of abruptly upping sticks like he did at Celtic when the Foxes came calling.

“I’ve got a contract until 2025. I absolutely love being here,” he said.

“I’m very fortunate, I’ve got a great chief executive (Susan Whelan) who runs the club, a director of football (Jon Rudkin) I have a close relationship with and a group of players I really enjoy working with. We have an infrastructure here that allows us to compete.

“For me, as long as they don’t want to move me, I’m very happy here.”

Of course, that “very happy” could perhaps be tested if a club of the global stature of United were to come calling. It would be a remarkable appointment if it were to come to pass, given Rodgers’ history as Liverpool boss between 2012 and 2015.

He would be the first manager ever to take charge of both the north east rivals.

Solskjaer signed a new contract at United stretching until 2024 during the summer but admitted that Sunday’s loss to Liverpool was his “darkest day” in football.

The club have won just three of their last nine matches in all competitions.

Solskjaer is set to stay in charge for Saturday evening’s trip to Tottenham (kick-off 5.30pm), with Manchester City next up in the Premier League a week later following a midweek trip to Atalanta.