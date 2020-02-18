Calls for Old Trafford and Coleraine statue memorials to Harry Gregg

Permananet memorials should be erected to Harry Gregg both at Old Trafford and his home town of Coleraine, fans have said.

The former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper, a hero of the 1958 Munich air disaster, died on Sunday at the age of 87.

Gregg was awarded an OBE for services to football in 2018, having previously received an MBE in 1995. However, there is growing momentum for a statue.

In 2008 a statue of three Manchester United legends, the 'Holy Trinity' of Sir Bobby Charlton, George Best and Denis Law, was unveiled outside Old Trafford.

Gregg excelled as a club and international goalkeeper, but is best known for his bravery at Munich.

The crash, on February 6, 1958, happened on United's return from a European Cup tie in Belgrade.

Gregg returned to the burning wreckage to drag team-mates and strangers to safety.

Henry Winter, chief football writer for The Times, issued a plea to Manchester United to now honour Gregg.

"A statue outside Old Trafford would be fitting," he wrote.

"This is in no way a specific criticism of United, just a general plea for the game to tend better to those who served so loyally, heroically in Gregg's case.

"He gave such joy on the pitch, and risked his life off it, that an indebted nation and sport owes gratitude in return."

Terry Holland, secretary for the Manchester United supporters' club in Downpatrick, also backed an Old Trafford tribute.

"Not only was he a top-class goalkeeper, but he was obviously a hero as well," he said.

"We've already got a statue of George Best and an airport named after him as well, so I don't see why we couldn't have the same for Harry Gregg.

"Harry definitely does warrant a statue at Old Trafford as he saved people's lives."

The legendary Harry Gregg in action for Northern Ireland at Windsor Park.

Harry Gregg was described as a ‘most reluctant hero’ by Sir Alex Ferguson (PA)

<b>37 Harry's game.. the last one (v Scotland 12/10/1963) Harry Gregg will forever be regarded as one of the greatest players Northern Ireland has ever had. He was an inspirational goalkeeper for the great Peter Doherty's outstanding side that reached the World Cup finals in 1958 and was seen as a true Windsor Park hero. It was fitting then that his last international appearance at the ground ended in a victory. Taking on Scotland in the British Championship, Gregg, winning his 24th cap out of 25, made vital saves as Northern Ireland won 2-1.

Northern Ireland and Manchester United goalkeeper, Harry Gregg, dives to save the ball during the international soccer match between Northern Ireland and Scotland at Windsor Park, Belfast, in this Oct. 3, 1959 file photo. Gregg was a reliable goalkeeper who played in 48 shutouts for Manchester United. When he climbed into the wreckage of a smashed up plane at Munich airport 50 years ago, Gregg was saving lives instead of shots.

Football:Northern Ireland 1957. Alf McMichael (second left back row) was a member of the Northern Ireland team which lost 1-0 to Italy in a World Cup tie at the Olympic Stadium, Rome in April 1957. FRONT: (from left) Jimmy McIlroy, Bertie Peacock, Eddie mcMorran, Danny Blanchflower, Billy Bingham, Wilbur Cush. BACK: Billy Simpson, Alfie McMichael, Harry Gregg, Willie Cunningham and Tommy Casey.

In Coleraine planning approval to build a life-size statue for Gregg was granted in 2015, but has yet to materialise.

One suggested location had been The Diamond in the town centre, close to an existing statue of former footballer and Northern Ireland manager Bertie Peacock.

Ulster Unionist councillor Joan Baird said Gregg was more than deserving. "There definitely were plans to honour him in that way but the difficult part was about where we would put the memorial," she said.

"There's also redevelopment at [The Showgrounds] stadium at Coleraine Football Club, so perhaps that's one of the reasons it hasn't happened yet.

"Certainly he is a person of great note in our community and really brought us some good publicity in Northern Ireland at a time when things were dire here.

"We're very grateful to him for doing that, and of course I would pass on my deepest sympathy to his family.

"It was a great honour to have him living in our borough. We will now have to try to progress with a memorial to him, I think that would only be the right and fitting thing to do."

Other sporting statues in Northern Ireland include George Best, motorcyclist Joey Dunlop, boxer Rinty Monaghan and Olympic gold medallist Lady Mary Peters.

Building the statue for Mr Gregg was also backed by football fan Jason Peters from Dundonald, who previously campaigned for him to receive a knighthood. His petition gained over 15,000 signatures before Mr Gregg was eventually awarded his OBE.

As well as the statue, Mr Peters said his sporting idol was deserving of a posthumous knighthood.