Callum Marshall: West Ham move will be ‘life-changing’ for Cliftonville’s Sean Moore

Callum Marshall was on target in West Ham's 5-1 FA Youth Cup Final win over Arsenal — © CameraSport via Getty Images

West Ham’s Northern Ireland wonderkid Callum Marshall says Cliftonville youngster Sean Moore should prepare for a ‘life changing’ experience when his proposed move to the Hammers goes through this summer.

Marshall, the Glengormley teenager, is joined in the club’s youth ranks by other rising stars from Northern Ireland, Patrick Kelly, Josh Briggs and Michael Forbes.

Goal machine Marshall hit the net 21 times in 22 outings in all competitions this season and was on target along with Briggs in West Ham Under-18s’ stunning 5-1 win over Arsenal in the FA Youth Cup Final in front of 34,127 fans at Emirates Stadium.

Former Linfield ace Marshall is now waiting for the Solitude sensation and newly-crowned Young Player of the Year Moore to join him in east London.

Sunday Life Sport revealed the Hammers have beaten a host of other top clubs to land the gifted 17-year-old winger. It is understood Cliftonville will receive an initial fee of around £170,000 but with several stipulations, the north Belfast club could make in the region of £500,000 from the switch.

Marshall, who agreed a full-time scholarship deal in January 2022 before signing professional terms late last year, says Moore and the rest of the Irish League’s best young talent should jump at the chance to link up with the Premier League side.

“With three Northern Ireland players featuring in the Youth Cup win you would expect them to bring more players over from back home,” says Marshall.

“Sean Moore at Cliftonville has been linked with a move and I think I played against him when I was younger.

“He got Young Player of the Year which was a great achievement and as good as the Irish League is as a stepping stone, when you come to England and break into a team it can be life changing.

“I would say to any young player if you are good enough and you back yourself then why wouldn’t you come over? It’s worked out well for me that I would encourage other players to follow my path, including Sean.”