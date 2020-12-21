Charlie Allen ready to 'kick on' with sights set on Leeds United first team after signing first professional deal

Former Linfield star Charlie Allen has his sights set on the very top after signing his first professional contract with Leeds United.

The attacker moved across the Irish Sea during the summer on an initial scholarship deal that was always set to turn into a professional contract after his 17th birthday on November 23.

It's a two-and-a-half year deal that Allen hopes could see him eventually break into the Premier League side's senior squad.

He has hit the ground running, scoring his first goal for the Under 18 side in October and has also played two Premier League 2 games for the Under 23 side, starting a 3-2 defeat to Reading.

Allen has already played against Football League opposition, named as captain for the Under 21 side's starting line-up for the EFL trophy loss to Accrington Stanley in September.

Now that his professional deal has been signed, sealed and delivered, Allen can look ahead.

“I’m really pleased, as a young kid you always dream of signing a professional contract," he told the Leeds United club website.

“It’s my first one, I’ve got it and hopefully it’s the first of many, now it’s time to kick on with my career.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at the club so far, playing regularly with the Under-18s every week and being around the Under-23s and first team, you see what they do every day and it’s good to watch and be involved in.

“I feel like my game has evolved over the few months I have been here, I just want to keep getting as many minutes as I can, hopefully play for the Under-23s and of course the ultimate goal is to play first team football.”

Allen follows in the footsteps of former Linfield team-mate Dale Taylor, who penned his own first professional deal with Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

Since moving to England in the summer, Taylor has netted eight times for Forest's Under 18 side and has been rewarded with a step up to the club's Under 23 squad.