Council pays special tribute to NI footballer Stuart Dallas after spectacular debut season with Leeds in Premier League

Stuart Dallas was one of the stars of the season for Leeds United

Mid-Ulster council is to pay tribute to one of the district’s finest sporting heroes — footballer Stuart Dallas — following a stand-out debut season in the English Premier League.

The 30-year-old has had a season he will never forget — playing in several positions across defence, midfield and even behind the striker for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United.

His performances were recognised when he clinched three trophies at the club’s end of season awards night.

Dallas was named the players’ player of the year, the player of the year — as voted by the club’s supporters and even clinched their goal of the season award for his second strike against Manchester City in a memorable win at the Etihad Stadium.

Determined not to let the moment go unnoticed at Council, UUP councillor Trevor Wilson called for the former Cookstown Primary and Cookstown High School pupil to be commended by council.

Speaking at council’s recent monthly meeting, Mr Wilson said: “Stuart Dallas has won three of the top football awards at Leeds United.

“This is the first year that Leeds have been in the Premiership for quite a number of years and is the first year Stuarty has played in the Premiership.

“To win three awards on the night is a remarkable achievement for a young fella from Cookstown and I propose that we write to Stuart Dallas congratulating him on his efforts this season.”

The proposal was seconded with great pleasure by Leeds United fan and Ulster Unionist group leader, Councillor Walter Cuddy.

“I know there are a few others in the room who are Leeds supporters as well but I would love to second this proposal,” said Cllr Cuddy.

“I have a son and a nephew who both support Leeds and they have never seen them in the Premiership before so it is great to see someone from our area, who is an awful nice fella being such a great ambassador for this area.

“Hopefully he will carry on having great success both internationally and with Leeds so I am more than happy to second this proposal.”

DUP councillor Wilburt Buchanan told the chamber he was a Leeds United fan as well and asked to be associated with the comments.

His party colleague, Councillor Frances Burton said while she would take little interest in football herself, she is forced to as her husband and two sons all support Leeds United and would not forgive her should she not also seek to be associated with this proposal.

“The person we speak about tonight is an amazing ambassador for this area,” said Cllr Burton before quipping, “I daren’t go home tonight if I didn’t take the opportunity to be associated with these remarks.”