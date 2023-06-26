Daniel Ballard wanted by Premier League side with bid expected in coming days

Daniel Ballard could be in line for a summer switch to West Ham

Fears that Northern Ireland may not have a single international playing Premier League football on a consistent basis may prove unfounded if Daniel Ballard and Paddy McNair land top-flight moves.

Sunderland centre-back Ballard is linked with a switch to Europa Conference League champions West Ham United, while Middlesborough utility man McNair is on the radar of top-tier new boys Luton Town.

West Ham have eyed Arsenal product Ballard for some time.

The club’s chief scout Rob Newman watched the defender at Windsor Park in March during Northern Ireland’s 1-0 defeat to Finland.

The Hammers are expected to make a bid for the 23-year-old star in the coming days. However, with three years left on his contract, Sunderland can demand a hefty fee.

Meanwhile, Luton boss Rob Edwards is keen to sign 28-year-old former Manchester United man McNair – who has just one year left on his deal at Boro – to provide cover in both defence and midfield.