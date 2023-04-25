David Moyes not setting West Ham points target for Premier League survival

The Hammers remain in the relegation battle, although their recent upturn in results has lifted them six points clear of the bottom three with a game in hand on the teams around them.

“I don’t think it’s fair to say what we need to stay up, but we need to get more points still,” said West Ham boss Moyes.

“If we get more, it means the teams below us need to get more as well.

“Other results do matter at this time of the season, but you have to look after your own business more importantly.”

West Ham host Liverpool on Wednesday night on the back of a profitable week which saw them come from behind to draw 2-2 with Arsenal, reach the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League and thump Bournemouth 4-0.

“We came from 2-0 down against Arsenal and it’s given us a lot of confidence,” added Moyes.

“We had a very good win at the weekend but now we have another incredibly difficult opponent who have been up there with the top teams in the world in recent times, not just the Premier League.”

Moyes turned 60 on Tuesday and is the second-oldest manager in the Premier League, albeit still 15 years younger than Roy Hodgson who recently returned to Crystal Palace.

“I’m thrilled that Roy is back, for all those reasons,” he said.

“It didn’t seem right being the oldest manager in the Premier League, but that’s what longevity does to you. Roy has shown that hopefully there’s plenty more years to go.”

Gianluca Scamacca is West Ham’s only injury absentee. The Italian striker has undergone knee surgery and is unlikely to figure again this season.