Deadline Day Live

All the news from the conclusion of the transfer window.

Manchester United have completed the permanent signings of Edinson Cavani and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, while Chris Smalling has moved to Roma on a permanent deal

Arsenal announced the signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid at 11.15pm, having paid the release clause in the midfielder's Atletico Madrid contract

Theo Walcott has returned to Southampton on a loan deal from Everton

Leeds have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Brazilian winger Raphinha from Rennes on a four-year deal

Ben Godfrey has joined Everton from Norwich on a five-year deal

And with that folks we bid you a goodnight.

11.45pm – And in a late announcement, Fulham confirmed the signing of defender Tosin Adarabioyo from Manchester City on a three-year deal.

11.15pm – The window may have slammed shut 15 minutes ago but Arsenal have now officially confirmed the signing of Thomas Partey.

11.11pm – This time it’s Everton’s turn to complete a late deal as goalkeeper Robin Olsen joins them on loan from Roma for the rest of the season.

11.03pm – Meanwhile, Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira has joined Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan.

11.01pm – The transfer window has now closed but we are still expecting a few more deals to be completed.

Arsenal look to be on the brink of signing Thomas Partey after Atletico Madrid confirmed moments ago that the Premier League club have paid the release clause in his contract.

10.57pm – After completing his permanent switch to Roma, Chris Smalling paid tribute to Manchester United on Twitter…

10.48pm – Fulham have signed Danish centre-back Joachim Andersen from Lyon on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old, capped once by his country, said on Fulham’s website: “I’m looking forward to playing in the Premier League and playing for a nice club like Fulham.

“It’s a league I’ve been following since I was a child and it’s a big, big dream to play in the Premier League, so I’m looking forward to it.”

10.41pm – Walcott said it was “an easy decision” to return to Southampton.

I had a few opportunities from other clubs, but as soon as Southampton came in for me, it’s part of me and has made me into the player I am. It’s in my heart. I will probably cry, I bet, when I first play, and it means so much. All the people that made it happen, I can’t thank them enough. Honestly, I’m so pleased. I was seriously lost for words when Southampton came on the table, and for me it was such an easy decision. Theo Walcott on rejoining Southampton

10.36pm – The late deals keep on coming as Leeds announce the signing of Brazilian winger Raphinha from Rennes on a four-year deal.

10.30pm – Theo Walcott has completed a season-long loan move back to first club Southampton from Everton, Saints have announced.

The 31-year-old England international, who made his senior debut for the south coast club as a 16-year-old, has returned almost 15 years after his departure.

10.15pm – Steven Gerrard finally got his midfield wish as Rangers beat the transfer deadline to sign South African Bongani Zungu.

Ibrox boss Gerrard has made little secret of his desire to add another option to his engine room but was made to wait until just two hours before Monday’s midnight cut-off point to see a long-running transfer saga involving Amiens ace Zungu finally come to fruition.

Gers have been linked with the 27-year-old powerhouse midfielder for much of the summer, with the Light Blues initially quoted a £4million fee. But in the end Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has been able to negotiate a season-long loan, with the Light Blues holding an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

10.07pm – Cavani was a free agent following his release from Paris St Germain over the summer.

He said on the club’s official website: “Manchester United is one of the greatest clubs in the world, so it is a real honour to be here. I’ve worked really hard during the time off and I feel eager to compete and represent this incredible club.

“I have played in front of some of the most passionate supporters in football during my career and I know that it will be the same in Manchester. I cannot wait to experience the Old Trafford atmosphere, when it is safe for the fans to return.”

10.00pm – It’s a done deal. Manchester United have finally announced the signing of Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani. He joins on a one-year deal, with the option for another year.

9.45pm – Gerard Deulofeu has joined Udinese on loan from Watford until the end of the season.

9.42pm – Wycombe have signed Leicester defender Josh Knight on loan until January 3, subject to approval.

9.35pm – United’s recruitment continues, with the announcement that they have reached an agreement with Atalanta to sign winger Amad Diallo.

The 18-year-old Ivorian is set to join the Premier League club in January subject to a medical, personal terms and a work permit.

The PA news agency understands United have agreed to pay 21 million euros (£19m) plus 20 million euros (£18.1m) in add-ons.

9.27pm – Sticking with the Scottish Premiership, Celtic have completed their loan swoop for AC Milan and Uruguay left-back Diego Laxalt.

9.25pm – We said earlier that Dundee United boss Micky Mellon was keen to bring another player in before the window slammed shut and he has done just that. United have beaten the transfer deadline to sign Scotland striker Marc McNulty on a season-long loan from Reading.

9.15pm – Southampton have let another player leave, with Sofiane Boufal heading to French side Angers on a free transfer.

9.05pm – Manchester United have confirmed they have agreed a deal with Roma for Chris Smalling to move to the Italian capital on a permanent basis.

8.58pm – There have been a couple more departures at West Ham. Midfielder Josh Cullen, who spent the last two seasons on loan at Charlton, has joined Anderlecht on a permanent deal and striker Xande Silva has been loaned to Aris Thessaloniki.

8.52pm – Southampton’s Wesley Hoedt has rejoined Lazio on loan, with an option to buy.

8.49pm – Here is what Wilshere had to say following the announcement that he has left West Ham tonight…

8.44pm – Former Arsenal youngster Chris Willock has joined QPR from Benfica for an undisclosed fee.

8.38pm– Jack Wilshere’s West Ham stint is over. The Hammers have released the 28-year-old by mutual consent. The England midfielder managed just 19 appearances since joining from Arsenal in 2018.

Jack Wilshere has left West Ham (Joe Giddens/PA)

8.20pm– The drama never stops at Old Trafford today, it seems. Sergio Romero is now third-choice goalkeeper and had been linked with a move to Everton but at the moment he remains a Man United player. And it appears his wife is not happy with that fact.

7.59pm – Portuguese right-back Tomas Esteves, 18, has completed a season-long loan move from Porto to Reading.

7.48pm – Bayern Munich have loaned midfielder Michael Cuisance to Marseille for the rest of the season. The Frenchman was reported to be close to joining Leeds last week.

7.35pm – Leicester have confirmed Rachid Ghezzal has joined Besiktas on loan until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

7.15pm – St Mirren have signed defender Daniel Finlayson from Rangers. The 19-year-old has joined the Buddies on a season-long loan with the Paisley club holding an option to buy. St Mirren earlier sold Kyle Magennis to Hibs.

7.00pm – Tottenham have held talks with a view to signing Swansea centre-back Joe Rodon, the PA news agency understands.

The 22-year-old, who is currently on international duty with Wales, has previously been linked with Manchester United and West Ham.

But the extended EFL transfer deadline means Spurs are in no rush to land the player.

Tottenham are interested in signing Swansea’s Joe Rodon (Tim Goode/PA)

6.56pm – Manchester United have also announced the signing of teenage centre-back Willy Kambwala from Sochaux.

The 16-year-old, who has captained France’s Under-17s, joins for a fee that the PA news agency understands could rise to four million euros (£3.6m) with add-ons. Kambwala will join Neil Ryan’s Under-18s squad.

A statement on their website read: “Manchester United is pleased to confirm the signing of Willy Kambwala from Sochaux.”

6.29pm – Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for his new signing Telles.

He is a fighter and a winner and will add real determination and competition to the squad. Alex has the qualities, both as a player and as a person, that we want here at Manchester United. Solskjaer speaking to manutd.com about Telles

6.22pm – Fiorentina have announced the departure of Italy forward Federico Chiesa to Serie A rivals Juventus.

The 22-year-old – who was a reported target for Manchester United – has initially joined Juve on a two-year loan deal with a view to a permanent move.

6.10pm – Manchester United have announced the signing of Brazilian left-back Alex Telles from Porto on a four-year deal.

It is understood a fee of £13.5million, plus £1.8million in potential add-ons, had been agreed with the Portuguese club over the weekend for Telles, whose deal includes the option to extend for a further year.

He said on the club’s official website: “To join a club with the prestige of Manchester United is a huge honour.

“You have to work hard to get to this moment in your career and now I am coming to this club, I can promise that I will give everything in my heart to be a success here.”

6.05pm – Celtic are closing in on the loan signing of AC Milan and Uruguay left-back Diego Laxalt. The 27-year-old is expected in Glasgow to complete a deal before Scotland’s midnight transfer deadline.

Diego Laxalt is wanted by Celtic (Steven Paston/PA)

5.52pm – Striker Guido Carrillo has joined LaLiga club Elche on a free transfer, after Southampton terminated his St Mary’s contract.

5.45pm – Remember when Hertha Berlin teased a transfer earlier? Well, they’ve just confirmed it. Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has joined the Bundesliga outfit on a season-long loan deal.

5.36pm – Albert Adomah has joined his boyhood club QPR on a two-year deal.

Adomah, who was a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest by mutual consent last week, told QPR’s official website: “This is unreal, unbelievable!

“Imagine being a supporter and playing for the club you love. Words can’t even describe it. It’s just amazing, just a pleasure to be here.”

5.28pm – Aberdeen have completed the signing of left-back Greg Leigh on a short-term deal until January.

The 26-year-old rejoins the Dons following a loan spell last season, after leaving NAC Breda ahead of the deadline.

5.10pm – Bayern have continued their strengthening with the arrival of Marseille right-back Bouna Sarr on a four-year contract.

4.55pm – Dundee United manager Micky Mellon hopes to add one player ahead of the midnight deadline and does not expect any bids for Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland.

I’m optimistic that we might get one done. We want to get one done out of the few that we are working on. We are still really keen to continue moving Dundee United forward and Lawrence is a massive part of that. I don’t expect anything to happen. Dundee United boss Micky Mellon

4.40pm – Marko Grujic’s potential move to Werder Bremen is off as, despite the £9.9million sale of Klaassen to Ajax the Bundesliga side, do not have the finances. The PA news agency understands Grujic had spoken to coach Florian Kohfeldt about the prospect of a move but Bremen’s board could not sanction the transfer, even on flexible payment terms. Grujic will now remain at Liverpool, who will look to sell the midfielder in January.

Marko Grujic’s move from Liverpool to Werder Bremen is off (Peter Powell/PA)

4.35pm – Wolves defender Ruben Vinagre has joined Olympiacos. The 21-year-old leaves after left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri joined, initially on loan, from Angers on Sunday. Vinagre joined Wolves from Ligue 1 side Monaco three years ago, initially on loan before the move was made permanent in 2018. He has made 70 appearances, scoring three times, and his move to Greece could eventually be worth up to £22million.

4.15pm – Former Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen has returned to Ajax from Werder Bremen. The Holland international struggled to adjust to life on Merseyside after leaving the Eredivisie side for Goodison Park in 2017.

3.45pm – Former Bayern winger Douglas Costa has rejoined the club on a season-long loan from Juventus. The Brazil international initially moved from Germany to the Turin club in a temporary deal in 2017, making it a permanent transfer the following summer.

3.40pm – In Scotland, Hibernian have confirmed the arrival of midfielder Kyle Magennis from St Mirren. Hibs succeeded with the latest in a series of bids for the Buddies club captain last week and the 22-year-old has signed a five-year deal at Easter Road. Aberdeen forward Bruce Anderson has joined Ayr on loan for the season with the Dons retaining an option to recall the 22-year-old in January.

3.35pm – Blackpool have signed 21-year-old defender Daniel Ballard on a loan deal from Arsenal. The Northern Ireland international will remain with the Seasiders until January 2021.

3.00pm – Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has some agent. The former Stoke striker, who helped Paris St Germain reach the Champions League final in August, has joined the team which defeated the French side in Portugal – Bayern Munich. The German-born Cameroon international returns to the Bundesliga after spells at Hamburg, Nuremburg, Mainz and Schalke earlier in his career on a one-year deal. Remarkable.

2.15pm – Staying in Germany, second-tier outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf have signed Swansea’s Swedish winger Kristoffer Peterson for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

2.10pm – Hertha Berlin have teased their fans with a potential new arrival. It is reported that the Bundesliga club are interested in Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, who has not featured in a single matchday squad this season.

2.00pm – It has been a quiet in the last hour on the transfer front. Nine hours until the the window is shut.

1.15pm – Ross County have signed an immediate replacement for Mullin with Birmingham midfielder Charlie Lakin joining on loan for the remainder of the season.

1.05pm – Some activity north of the border as Livingston announced the return of midfielder Josh Mullin following two years at Ross County. County agreed to Mullin’s request to leave Dingwall last week and he has now signed on for the rest of the season with Livi, with the option of a further two-year contract.

12.45pm – There has been reports of a departure at the Emirates Stadium but not one you would expect. A fund-raising page has been set up for long-serving Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus after it was reported he had been released by the club. A GoFundMe page for Jerry Quy, who has played the much-loved dinosaur mascot since 1993, three years before Arsene Wenger’s arrival at the club, has been set up by George Allen. The report of Gunnersaurus’ departure drew widespread condemnation on social media, with Arsenal fan and TV presenter Piers Morgan among those to voice their displeasure.

12.30pm – Fulham are pushing to sign Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan, the PA news agency understands. Manager Scott Parker still wants to bolster his defence ahead of the transfer deadline, but is also keen to add England star Loftus-Cheek to the Craven Cottage ranks. Loftus-Cheek has only featured once for Chelsea this term, in the 3-1 Premier League win at Brighton on the season’s opening weekend.

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be on his way to Fulham on loan (Mike Egerton/PA)

12.10pm – Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers expects Demarai Gray to remain at the club. The 24-year-old winger is in the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium and has yet to be included in a matchday squad for a Premier League game, but the Foxes manager says Gray is part of his plans.

He’s just outside of the squad. He’s training and we haven’t had any interest in Demarai. He’s working hard to get back into the squad again. The squad has started the season well, so that’s been difficult for him. So he’s very much in the squad and unless something changes on Monday he’ll continue with his work here at Leicester. Brendan Rodgers on Demarai Gray

11.30am – There’s another new arrival at Paris St Germain, with Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira joining on loan with the option to buy.

11.15am – Sky Bet League One Shrewsbury have been busy this morning, bringing in defender Matt Millar from Newcastle Jets on a short-term loan with the option to buy and Jan Zamburek from Brentford on a season-long loan.

Jan Zamburek will spend the rest of the season at Shrewsbury (Tim Goode/PA)

11.00am – Southampton have been in contact with Everton about re-signing Theo Walcott, who left the club as a 16-year-old to join Arsenal in 2006. The winger made his first Premier League appearance of the season with a 12-minute cameo against Brighton on Saturday. Walcott, 31, is in the final year of his contract and while Saints are understood to be his preferred option, he has also been linked with Crystal Palace, West Ham, Fulham and Newcastle.

Theo Walcott has been linked with a return to Southampton (Jon Super/PA)

10.54am – Other players who could leave Liverpool today include Xherdan Shaqiri, who has been subject to enquiries from two Italian clubs, and Harry Wilson, whom Burnley are interested in.

10.20am – Sessegnon, 20, has struggled to make an impact since joining Tottenham for £25million from Fulham last summer and has been sent out to get some game time. He’s been speaking to Hoffenheim’s media team about the move.

10.00am – Short and sweet from Spurs as they announce the departure of Ryan Sessegnon to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for the remainder of the season.

9.52am – Manchester City remain in the hunt for a new left-back, with Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Nicolas Tagliafico of Ajax linked. Pep Guardiola has already strengthened at the heart of his defence, bringing in Ruben Dias from Benfica, but would ideally like a full-back as well. Barcelona have enquired about taking Eric Garcia to the Nou Camp, with a fee of 15million euros mentioned.

Ruben Dias impressed on his City debut (Jason Cairnduff/PA)

9.32 – Scottish Premiership duo Celtic and Rangers are both expected to do business today, with the Hoops linked with AC Milan and Uruguay left-back Diego Laxalt and Rangers appearing to have resurrected a move for Amiens midfielder Bongani Zungu.

Diego Laxalt is wanted by Celtic (Steven Paston/PA)

9.23am – Godfrey is saying all the right things in his first interview. “It is an honour to sign for Everton and to be part of a huge club,” he told evertonfc.com. “The aim for me at Everton is to win trophies and win games. I like to win. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I care and I am a passionate lad. The fans can guarantee they will get 110 per cent out of me when I am on the pitch.”

9.00am – Everton are the first movers of the day, completing the signing of defender Ben Godfrey from Norwich on a five-year deal. It’s a club-record deal for the Canaries, with the undisclosed fee reportedly £20million.

8.45 – Tottenham’s Dele Alli could be joining Kean at PSG if reports are to be believed. The Ligue 1 champions want to take the 24-year-old, who has fallen out of favour under boss Jose Mourinho, on a season-long loan. Alli – overlooked by England for their upcoming matches – was taken off at half-time in Spurs’ opening weekend defeat to Everton. He came on for the last 20 minutes of Sunday’s romp at Old Trafford.

Dele Alli has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho (Alex Livesey/PA)

8.10am – Frank Lampard wants Callum Hudson-Odoi to remain part of his Chelsea squad, but talk of a move to Bayern Munich won’t go away. The 19-year-old England winger started the Blues’ weekend win over Crystal Palace and impressed his manager in the 4-0 victory. German giants Bayern have been linked with an initial loan deal with the option to buy for around £70million. One to keep an eye on.

7.45am – There is still time for Arsenal to complete a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey and boss Mikel Arteta reassured supporters that all is being done by the club to improve the squad. “What I can guarantee is that we are doing our maximum,” Arteta said following the 2-1 win over Sheffield United. “Whether we are going to achieve it or not I don’t know. I cannot discuss the players that we want…but I have 100 per cent backing from them and it is not just words, this is reality.”

Thomas Partey (right) has been a long-term target for the Gunners (Nick Potts/PA)

7.35am – Early pacesetters Everton allowed Moise Kean to join Paris St Germain on a season-long loan last night, leading to suggestions they are now in the market for a replacement striker. Carlo Ancelotti knows Arkadiusz Milik well from his time at Napoli and the 26-year-old Poland international has been linked with the Merseysiders. The Toffees are also expected to tie up a deal for Norwich defender Ben Godfrey before the 11pm cut-off.

7.25am – The pressure ramped up on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United to strengthen the squad following Sunday’s 6-1 home defeat to Tottenham. Experienced striker Edinson Cavani and left-back Alex Telles should sign today, England’s Jadon Sancho has long been linked and Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona is also a reported target, but will there be any unexpected arrivals to appease supporters?

Edinson Cavani is available on a free transfer (Andrew Milligan/PA)

7.15am – Good morning and welcome to the PA news agency’s transfer deadline day blog. Stay here for all the latest news on what could be an action-packed conclusion to the window. Will your club announce any arrivals or departures before the 11pm cut-off?