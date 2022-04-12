Derry teen Lee Harkin, 18, signs new professional deal with Premier League side Wolves

The 18-year-old is viewed as one of the most exciting prospects at Molineux with key figures at the club feeling he is a first team player for the future.

Having joined Wolves from Derry City in 2019, this is Harkin's second pro contract. He has agreed a one year package with a further 12 month option. The Black Country outfit are pleased to have tied down the youngster who has been impressing other sides with his dynamic displays this season.

Harkin has become a regular in Premier League 2 for Wolves and has made a couple of appearances in the EFL Trophy with fans thrilled by his performances leading to some calling for him to be included in Bruno Lage's first team squad in the final weeks of the top flight campaign.

Nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award in March, Harkin has represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-16 level though it is believed Northern Ireland Under-21 boss John Schofield is keeping a close eye on him and is keen to name him in his next international squad which will meet up in June.

Harkin says his best moment in football came four years ago when starring for County Londonderry he scored twice in a 2-1 victory against Manchester United in the Super Cup NI.

Given his potential there are likely to be many bigger and better moments to come.