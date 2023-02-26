Erik ten Hag era officially begins as Manchester United claim first silverware under new boss with Carabao Cup glory

The first cup is the deepest – and the sweetest. Manchester United beat Newcastle to lift the Carabao Cup and truly give lift-off to the Eric ten Hag era.

For the first time in six years, Wembley bore witness to the partying of the Red Sea as two first half goals secured the trophy for a sixth time.

In front of 87,306 fans at a packed-out Wembley, Casemiro’s header and a Sven Botman goal decided this final.

Ten Hag had spoken pre-match of returning the club to winning the biggest trophies consistently, and his first was celebrated wildly by United’s players and fans, closing a month that underlines the transformative impact under their new coach, days after the statement Europa League win over Barcelona.

They are still challenging on three fronts this season, with the first silverware since the 2017 League Cup in the bag.

Casemiro, man of the match, led by word and deed, applauding the celebrating fans at the finish, before ten Hag approached, offering an appreciative arm around his shoulders.

At the other end, the Newcastle fans began to file quietly out of Wembley.

It was hard not to feel for those in black and white, who backed their team in noise and number, with the Toon end of Wembley cloaked in the famous black and white stripes. Their fans waved flags, all believing, hoping, praying it could maybe, incredibly, finally be their year.

It was not to be. The long wait for a first major trophy since 1969 must go on.

They started brightly enough, threatening through the pace of Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin, and creating the first big chance in the 24th minute.

The afternoon began uncomfortably for Diogo Dalot, who was on an early yellow for a push on Wout Weghorst, and as Saint-Maximin picked up Sean Longstaff’s cross, he turned past the fullback to force an effort that David de Gea did well to divert over.

But soon afterwards, in the 33rd minute, United were in front after winning a free-kick wide on the left.

Luke Shaw whipped the ball in and Casemiro advanced through a crowded box to head past Loris Karius, wheeling away in ecstasy, embracing Anthony, before a VAR check for offside briefly quietened the celebrations. Some United players had edged too soon, but the Brazilian had timed his move perfectly.

There was little chance for Karius, starting his first senior game in two years with Nick Pope (suspended) and Martin Dubravka (cup-tied) out.

United had sought to test any nerves, crowding red shirts around his box from an early corner, although Karius would have been relieved that Weghorst’s 13th minute shot lacked power and placement, allowing him to make a confidence-lifting save, before collecting Anthony’s curling effort cleanly.

Newcastle had appeals for a penalty as Bruno Guimaraes went down under a challenge from Weghorst, before conceding in the 39th minute.

If Karius had no chance with the first, there were at least some questions with the second, even with a cruel touch off Botman.

Weghorst had fed the ball into the path of Marcus Rashford, whose shot deflected off the Newcastle defender. Scrambling back, Karius stretched out a despairing glove but the ball curled beyond his reach, and Newcastle were facing a long road back.

As United swarmed forward again, with Rashford fouled, the cameras turned on a pensive-looking Eddie Howe, deep in conversation with his backroom staff on the touchline.

Newcastle had a big chance just before the break with Dan Burn heading wide from Kieran Trippier’s cross.

As Miguel Almiron tried to cut inside, the outstanding Casemiro raced back to block, before turning and urging more from the crowd.

United ended the half with confidence with Weghorsrt raiding down the left, forcing Karius into a fine one-handed stop from a curling effort.

As Anthony tried to jink around Burn, Joelinton, tired of his showboating, came across to thump the ball out, before hauling down Casemiro, earning a yellow.

Newcastle switched to a 4-4-2 for the second half, throwing on Alexander Isak alongside Callum Wilson and creating more of a threat.

Yet too often the final ball was lacking, such as when Saint-Maximin broke with purpose, only to pick out a defender with his cross.

United threatened on the break and when sub Marcel Sabitzer won possession, he quickly released Rashford whose low shot was saved.

A drive from Fred was also safely gathered by Karius.

With the minutes ticking down, the United end twirled scarves and sang their ‘Daydream Believer’ lament to Alan Shearer.

As Newcastle’s own dreams died, sub Jacob Murphy’s hammer of a shot bent wide, while Bruno Fernandes’s injury-time effort was turned over.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Karius, Tripper, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimares, Longstaff, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson.

Subs: Gillespie, Lascelles, Ritchie, Targett, Isak, Manquillo, Murphy, Willock, Anderson

MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Casemiro, Fernandes, Anthony, Rashford, Weghorst.

Subs: Heaton, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Malacia, McTominay, Sabitzer, Garnacho, Sancho

Referee: David Coote