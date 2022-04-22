Erik ten Hag needs to be given time to sort out the mess at Manchester United, insists former Red Devils goalkeeper Roy Carroll

Erik ten Hag will take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick at the end of this season on a three-year deal which can be extended by a year

Roy Carroll believes new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has a ‘tough job’ ahead of him and must be given time to address problems that exist at Old Trafford.

Dutchman Ten Hag will leave Ajax at the end of the season to take over at United having agreed a three year deal with the option of a 12 month extension.

“Erik ten Hag has a tough job ahead of him,” said ex-United ace Carroll. “There have been so many managers through the door at United since Sir Alex, it’s hard to know if this will be a fresh start. We will have to wait and see.”

The 52-year-old will succeed interim boss Ralf Rangnick and become the club’s fifth permanent manager following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013 with David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having come and gone since the legendary Scot’s exit.

Northern Ireland goalkeeping coach Carroll played under Ferguson for four years winning the Premier League and FA Cup and knows all about the standards required to be a success at the club.

The current team fall well below them with Tuesday's crushing 4-0 defeat to fierce rivals Liverpool the latest example of a group of players not delivering for the shirt.

That result left United sixth in the table with five league games left in a season where they have failed in all the cup competitions and crowd favourite Solskjaer was sacked. The Red Devils are now in serious danger of missing out on next term's Champions League.

In contrast Ajax, under Ten Hag, are four points clear in the Dutch league with five matches to go and odds on to become champions before his summer switch.

Carroll continued: "Looking from the outside it looks like there are a number of problems at the club and they need addressed.

"I feel bad about what's been happening at United because it is a great club and I was proud to play there.

"I think the new manager needs time but will he get time in this day and age? If he was to lose six games in a row what would fans say? It is okay saying 'give him time' but what happens if things don't go well early on and there are several defeats. That's not going to be pleasing to the fans."

Before next season it is expected there will be numerous arrivals and departures in terms of players at United.

Carroll adds: "They have spent around £900 million on players since Sir Alex Ferguson left so it is not just about spending a lot of money. It's about bringing in the right players."

The Fermanagh man admitted he could not sit through all of Tuesday night's mauling for United at Anfield.

"I turned the game off after the second goal," said the former Linfield number one, now earning rave reviews for his work with goalkeepers across Northern Ireland.

"When Jurgen Klopp came in at Liverpool he was given a bit of time. It took him a few years to win the league though from early on you could see things were changing for Liverpool. Players wanted to play for Klopp and he has enjoyed success. Hopefully that will be the case with the new manager at Manchester United."